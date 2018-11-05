NFL Week 10 Predictions: Projections for the Early Lines, Spreads and Odds

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The betting lines for Week 10 of the NFL season are a bit more difficult to figure out than the ones we saw in Week 9.

In Week 9, six favorites covered while another sextet of winners were underdogs of two points or fewer, which made them easy to wager on.

The early lines for Week 10 project massive wins for the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, as well as lopsided victories from the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots.

Unlike Week 9, Week 10 doesn't possess eye-popping heavyweight clashes, but there are a few divisional battles that will be intriguing to gamble on.

NFL Week 10 Schedule and Odds (via OddsShark)

All Times ET.

Predictions against the spread in bold.

Thursday, November 8

Carolina at Pittsburgh (-5) (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, November 11

New England (-6.5) at Tennessee (1 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (-3.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Buffalo at New York Jets (-8) (1 p.m., CBS)

Detroit at Chicago (-6.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

New Orleans (-4) at Cincinnati (1 p.m. Fox)

Atlanta (-4) at Cleveland (1 p.m., Fox)

Arizona at Kansas City (-16.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Washington at Tampa Bay (-1.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers (-9.5) at Oakland (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams (-10) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Miami at Green Bay (-7.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Dallas at Philadelphia (-4.5) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, November 12

New York Giants at San Francisco (-3) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Projections

Rams Control NFC West Clash With Seahawks

Upon first glance, the Los Angeles Rams appear to have a tough test on their hands in Week 10 against NFC West foe Seattle.

However, the Rams won't face much distress as they open up their enormous lead in the NFC West by one more game.

A victory over the Seahawks will create a five-game lead in the NFC West that will feel like six because of the Rams' two victories over the second-place team in the division.

While Sunday's win will go down as a bounce-back performance in the eyes of many observers, it will be business as usual for Sean McVay's team, who put in a strong showing but came up short in New Orleans in Week 9.

In his last three games, quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for eight touchdowns, three of which came against the Saints.

If he replicates that performance to go along with a 100-yard rushing day out of running back Todd Gurley, the Rams could win by close to 20 points.

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Gurley is expected to thrive against a Seattle defense that gave up 113 rushing yards to Melvin Gordon of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9.

The Seahawks won't be able to handle a star running back for the second consecutive week, which will lead to a double-digit win by the Rams, and more importantly in the eyes of bettors, the covering of the spread.

Eagles Cover Off The Bye Week

The Philadelphia Eagles appeared to solve their offensive issues in their Week 8 win over Jacksonville, and they enter Week 10 with an improved receiving corps after the addition of Golden Tate through a trade with Detroit.

The Eagles will come out in Week 10 on an emotional high, as they face NFC East foe Dallas in the national spotlight.

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

The Week 10 Sunday night game will allow the Eagles to make a statement to the rest of the NFC that they will be a player in the playoffs with their improved receiver group leading the show.

Despite entering Lincoln Financial Field with a near-identical record as their divisional foe, the Cowboys won't be able to handle the attacks from all angles of the passing game.

Dallas' defense will be talked about in the buildup to the contest, and it deserves attention for its success as the top-ranked defensive unit in the NFL.

While the Cowboys will be able to get pressure on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, they won't be able to contain the different types of weapons he has to work with.

Wentz will spread the ball around to tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, as well as wide receivers Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Tate in order to run away with a victory that easily covers the 4.5-point spread.

