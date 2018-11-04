Eric Reid Says He Won't Be 'Wholly Happy' Until Colin Kaepernick Returns to NFL

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid snagged an interception, helped lead his team to a 42-28 division win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and received the game ball on Sunday, but he wasn't fully happy.

"I'm happy to be able to help the Panthers win, but until Colin Kaepernick gets back in the league, I can't be wholly happy," he told Randy Scott of ESPN.

Kaepernick responded in kind and encouraged his former San Francisco 49ers teammate to "keep ballin!"

The pick was Reid's first of the season, although he had 10 during his five years with the 49ers. Four of those came during his rookie season after San Francisco selected him with a first-round pick out of LSU.

Kaepernick was the first NFL player to protest police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem, but Reid joined him shortly thereafter while both were still on the 49ers.

Kaepernick hasn't signed with a team since he opted out of his contract with San Francisco after the 2016 campaign. He filed a collusion grievance against the league's owners in October 2017.

The Panthers didn't sign Reid until Sept. 27, and David Newton of ESPN.com noted the NFL Players Association filed a grievance on the safety's behalf in May "alleging that team owners and the league, influenced by President Donald Trump, colluded to prevent his employment because of his protests."



He is now back on the field and has helped lead the Panthers to a 6-2 record as they position themselves for a potential playoff run in the NFC South.