Julio Jones Scores 1st Touchdown in 343 Days with 35-Yard Catch-and-Run

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2018

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) dives past Washington Redskins free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (20) and into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Fantasy football owners can finally rejoice, as Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones scored his first touchdown of the 2018 season on a 35-yard catch-and-run against the Washington Redskins on Sunday:

As Fox Sports noted, that was Jones' first regular-season trip to the end zone in 343 days.

Jones was already in the midst of an outstanding season. He entered the week with 812 receiving yards, which ranked second in the NFL behind only Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings. He followed it up with 121 receiving yards Sunday in the Falcons' 38-14 blowout win.

Jones' lack of touchdowns has been a talking point all season, especially after he scored only three times last year. Rookie Calvin Ridley scoring his seventh touchdown of the year Sunday didn't help the situation.

Jones put those doubts to rest for the next week after coming through with a touchdown in Week 9.  

