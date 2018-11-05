NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 10

0 of 32

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Week 9 featured some games that had a major impact on the pecking order in the NFL.

In New Orleans, the Saints took care of the league's last undefeated team and in doing so staked their claim that they're the NFL's best team.

In New England, a pair of future Hall of Famers locked horns when Aaron Rodgers' Packers battled Tom Brady's Patriots.

It went about like you'd expect.

And in San Francisco, one of the Bay Area's teams left no doubt whatsoever who the NFL's worst team is.

So bad. So, so bad.

As has been the case every week this year, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have gathered as the dust settles in Week 9 to rank the league's teams from worst to first.

The former is the same as the past few weeks—but there's a new No. 1 entering Week 10.

Long live the king—at least until they lose.