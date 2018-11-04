Khalil Mack, Jadeveon Clowney Among Rams' Targets Before Dante Fowler Jr. Trade

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams were hoping to add at least one more star to their defensive line prior to acquiring Dante Fowler Jr. at the trade deadline.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Rams made "multiple inquiries" to the Houston Texans about Jadeveon Clowney in the season's first few weeks.

The Rams also called the Buffalo Bills "as recently as last week" about the availability of defensive end Jerry Hughes.

Schefter reported in September that the Rams offered the Oakland Raiders a first- and a third-round draft pick for Khalil Mack before he was traded to the Chicago Bears.

After not getting the Raiders or Bills to bite on their offers, the Rams wound up acquiring Fowler from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 30 for a third-round pick in 2019 and fifth-round pick in 2020.

Before adding Fowler, Los Angeles' defensive line consisted of reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers. Donald enters Week 9 leading the NFL with 10 sacks, while the entire defense ranks sixth with 19.4 points allowed per game.

Even though the Rams didn't necessarily need help on the defensive line, their aggressive pitches to teams for pass-rushers is an indication the front office is doing everything in its power to build on the team's 8-0 start.