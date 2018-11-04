AJ Green Expected to Miss 'Some Games' with Foot Injury; Seeing Specialist

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

It turns out Cincinnati Bengals star A.J. Green's toe injury is more serious than initially thought.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Green scheduled a visit with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson during the Bengals' bye week after his toe swelled up.

Rapoport added it will be determined if Green is listed as day-to-day, week-to-week or undergoes surgery to correct the problem after meeting with Anderson.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the expectation is Green will miss "some games" as he attempts to avoid surgery.

Green suffered the injury while making a catch during the Bengals' game-winning drive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.

After the game, Green told reporters he just jammed his toe and would be fine.

The Bengals put Green in a walking boot, but Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported it was only a precautionary measure.

Green has had toe problems in the past. The seven-time Pro Bowler missed three games during the 2014 season with an injury that was "more severe than turf toe."

The good news for the Bengals is they have a bye in Week 9, so they can get a full diagnosis for what's wrong with Green heading into Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 11.

Green leads Cincinnati with 76 targets, 687 receiving yards and six touchdowns in eight games this season. The Bengals hold the final playoff spot in the AFC with a 5-3 record.