UFC Fighter Does Mutombo-Style Finger Wag While Fending Off a Chokehold

UFC Fighter Does Mutombo-Style Finger Wag While Fending Off a ChokeholdNovember 4, 2018
Jason Knight hit us with the Mutombo mid choke! 😂 #UFC230 @JasonTheKid23 https://t.co/xJ1E8VNBt3
Jason Knight may not have won his fight Saturday, but he won the night with the fans.
Facing Jordan Rinaldi at UFC 230 in New York, Knight quickly found himself struggling to deal with his foe's dogged submission game. Knight blocked each of Rinaldi's attempts to end the bout, though, and when he had a second to relax, he paid a quick homage to another great blocker: former NBA star Dikembe Mutombo. Check out the clip above.
Alas, that quick finger wag was Knight's sole highlight as Rinaldi had little difficulty maintaining dominant positions. Rinaldi took the unanimous-decision win 30-27, 30-25, 30-26.
