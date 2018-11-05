6 Hot Takes We're Buying at Tipoff of the 2018-19 College Basketball Season

1 of 6

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Dating back to the 2010-11 season, Arizona, Louisville, Saint Mary's and Wichita State have been four of the 10 winningest programs in college basketball. All four have won at least 21 games in each of the past eight seasons.

But it wouldn't be a surprise if all four fall shy of that mark this year.

Arizona lost all five of its leading scorers and didn't add any can't-miss stars to replace them. Transfers Chase Jeter, Ryan Luther and Justin Coleman could all make a difference. Sean Miller did sign three 4-star players who could contribute immediately. And Emmanuel Akot, Ira Lee and Brandon Randolph all have breakout potential. But they aren't packing anywhere near the punch they usually do. Plus, there's no telling what negative impact the FBI situation will have here.

Louisville also has that FBI stigma in addition to losing four out of five starters. The only exception is V.J. King, who in two seasons has yet to live up to his recruiting hype. The Cardinals have to hope the veterans they added this offseason will all be great. Fifth-year seniors Christen Cunningham and Khwan Fore and sixth-year senior Akoy Agau aren't high on the list of the nation's best transfers, though.

Saint Mary's avoided any implication in the shoe-company scandal, but it was gutted by offseason departures. Jock Landale, Emmett Naar, Calvin Hermanson, Evan Fitzner and Cullen Neal are all gone, leaving the Gaels with sophomores Jordan Ford and Tanner Krebs and a slew of question marks. Big man Aaron Menzies is an intriguing acquisition as a grad transfer from Seattle. But even if he fills Landale's void, there's still the big issue of the other four vacancies.

Wichita State lost eight of its nine leading scorers, thanks to Landry Shamet going pro and Austin Reaves transferring to Oklahoma. The Shockers should have a solid inside-outside duo in Samajae Haynes-Jones and Markis McDuffie, and West Virginia transfer Teddy Allen would be a nice addition if he gets granted a waiver for immediate eligibility. But beyond those three, no player on the roster has more than 11 career points at the D-I level.

It figures to be a rough season for four programs we've grown accustomed to seeing in the AP Top 25 year after year.