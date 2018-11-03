Full WWE Survivor Series 2018 Match Card Predictions After Crown Jewel PPV

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Crown Jewel was a mess in a lot of ways, but the good news is we can move on and begin focusing on the next pay-per-view, Survivor Series on Nov. 18.

This is one of the company's oldest events, and it holds a special place in the hearts of many fans because it offers something different than most PPVs.

Since Raw and SmackDown are separate brands, WWE has opted to book this as a competitive show between the two rosters in recent years.

WWE.com confirms we will see Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles and Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Let's take a look at what else we can expect to see at Survivor Series.

Tag Champs vs. Tag Champs

Since WWE has already put all of the singles champions against their counterparts from the opposing brand, it stands to reason management would do the same thing with the two sets of tag team champions.

The only problem is Raw's tag titles are in a state of flux. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose won the belts on Oct. 22, but then Ambrose turned on his partner and left the titles behind.

This means WWE doesn't have long to crown new champions on Raw to battle Sheamus and Cesaro from SmackDown, and there are a few clear favorites, judging from recent storylines.

Many fans would love to see The Revival get a run with the belts, but they haven't been positioned as well as The Authors of Pain.

Akam and Rezar have been nothing short of dominant in recent weeks. Giving them the Tag Team Championships would help legitimize them and give Drake Maverick something to brag about.

AOP would stack up well with The Bar as all four men are powerhouses who have other skills they can rely on besides strength. A match between these teams would be hard-hitting and add a lot to Survivor Series.

Give Cruiserweights a Chance

WWE has been integrating 205 Live with the rest of the roster more often over the past few months, so it's possible the company will add another elimination match to the card to feature as many talents as possible.

This is a situation wherein heels vs. babyfaces would be the best way to go, and if that happens, the teams practically pick themselves.

In an ideal world, The Lucha House Party, Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander would battle Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, Hideo Itami, Mike Kanellis and TJP.

This would allow 10 Superstars who have all been featured in recent storylines to stand out instead of just the cruiserweight champion versus a challenger, which is what we usually see if the division gets a spot on the card.

Traditional Men's Elimination Match

The gimmick Survivor Series relies on to differentiate it from every other PPV is the traditional elimination match.

Two teams of four or five Superstars compete to see who will have the most surviving members after the other team is eliminated.

Unless WWE has the general managers simply announce the teams they have chosen, we will likely see a series of qualifying matches on Raw and SmackDown to see who gets to represent each show.

With Shane McMahon winning the World Cup at Crown Jewel, there is a strong possibility he will use that as an excuse to name himself as the captain of Team SmackDown.

If that happens, Corbin will do the same for Raw, which leaves four spots open on each team. If they get to hand-pick their partners, we will see a Raw heel team vs. a SmackDown babyface team.

On the Raw side, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Ambrose and Bobby Lashley are the best candidates. They have all been in high-profile storylines lately and need something to carry them through to TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in December.

Over on SmackDown, Rusev, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio and Daniel Bryan are the most likely to be chosen to fight alongside Shane against Corbin and Stephanie McMahon's team based on recent storylines and pushes.

Traditional Women's Elimination Match

Charlotte Flair already turned down Paige's offer to captain the Smackdown women's team, but she will still probably end up competing in the match since there isn't another spot for her on the show.

Asuka and Naomi are safe bets to be picked to represent the blue brand, leaving two spots to be filled.

The IIconics or the team of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are both strong possibilities, but Lana and Carmella have also been featured enough in recent weeks to suggest they may end up in the match.

Raw has more women on the roster than SmackDown, so it's a bit harder to judge who might end up representing the red brand.

Nia Jax, Tamina, The Riott Squad, The Bella Twins, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Alicia Fox are all candidates.

The easiest option would be to put The Riott Squad with James and Fox or the Bellas to create a team of heels, but management might not want its flagship brand represented entirely by villains.

The most likely scenario is WWE puts Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott with Moon and Jax or Banks and Bayley to add some tension to the situation and make it look like someone might turn on their team.

Final Thoughts

Survivor Series is a chance for WWE to pack a lot of storylines into a few matches, and these bouts would be the best way to do it.

Corbin, Ambrose, Ziggler, McIntyre and Lashley vs. Shane, Mysterio, Hardy, Rusev and Bryan

The Riott Squad, Moon and Jax vs. Charlotte, Asuka, Naomi and The IIconics

The Bar vs. AOP

Alexander, Ali and Lucha House Party vs. Gulak, Gallagher, Itami, Kanellis and TJP

What would you like to see at this year's Survivor Series?