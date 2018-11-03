Lamar Odom Plans to Play in BIG3 and China in 2019 Before Retiring

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Lamar Odom isn't ready to call it a career just yet.

On Thursday, ClutchPoints' Ryan Ward broke the news that the 38-year-old forward will play in the BIG3 league and has plans to play in the Chinese Basketball Association in 2019 as well. Odom confirmed the news on Instagram on Friday:

"Yes to playing for the @thebig3 next season right before playing the CBA 2019 season in China. Working hard right now to get my physical right ! you all know, my body has been through allot these years but I have been cleared healthy by my doctors to play again. There is no better way for me to retire from Basketball then to play one more time. My fans deserve it and I can't wait to play again. I want to thank @clutchpoints and @ryanwardla for doing this cool interview that you can find on www.clutchpoints.com."

Per Ward, Odom isn't giving up on the NBA, either. Playing for the "love" of the game, the veteran big man is going to try to prove himself at various levels, and if an NBA team comes calling, he would be open to the idea of a comeback.

Odom last played in the NBA in 2012-13 with the Los Angeles Clippers. More recently, he suited up for Spanish basketball club Saski Baskonia in 2013-14.

The 6'10", 220-pound forward spent 14 seasons in the NBA, playing for the Clippers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. He won two championships and the 2010-11 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award with the Lakers.

He averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists during his NBA career.

As much success as he had in the Association, Odom said that when he was traded from the Lakers to the Mavericks in December 2011, it "basically ended my career and purpose," per The Vertical.

In October 2015, Odom was hospitalized after he was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel:

Odom recently detailed his life-threatening situation to Kevin Hart on "Cold as Balls," revealing he had 12 strokes and six heart attacks (starting around the 7:00 mark):

Now, Odom is hoping to end his basketball career on his own terms.