Carmelo Anthony Torches Nets for 28 Points off the Bench in Rockets Win

Carmelo Anthony Torches Nets for 28 Points off the Bench in Rockets WinNovember 3, 2018
Carmelo Anthony came alive Friday night.
After spending two games in the starting lineup, Melo moved back to the bench and erupted for a season-high 28 points on 9-of-12 shooting in the Houston Rockets' 119-111 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Anthony also drained six of his nine attempts from beyond the arc as the Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak to improve to 2-5.
Rockets Snap Skid with Win Over Nets