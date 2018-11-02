Carmelo Anthony Torches Nets for 28 Points off the Bench in Rockets Win

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony came alive Friday night.

After spending two games in the starting lineup, Melo moved back to the bench and erupted for a season-high 28 points on 9-of-12 shooting in the Houston Rockets' 119-111 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Anthony also drained six of his nine attempts from beyond the arc as the Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak to improve to 2-5.