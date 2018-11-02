Derrick Rose Says He's Going to Keep 'Making History' After 50-Point Game

David Sherman/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Derrick Rose wants to make everyone aware he's not done yet.

In the aftermath of his 50-point outing Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, Rose told ESPN.com's Nick Friedell he's keeping his sights set on continued on-court excellence:

"I'm making history right now. Like every time I touch the court is history. That's how I feel about it right. And I feel like my fans and the people that watch, they can relate in some way. I mean the people that really care about me. You have people that talk s--t here and there but they're the ones that that's following my story and the ones that's writing about my story. So who cares what they say. They just got to keep watching and keep writing."

Rose also reiterated his main individual goal this season is to win the Sixth Man of the Year award while evolving into a veteran leader who can "help the young guys mature and grow and see how far this team can go" amid the club's ongoing Jimmy Butler saga.

The 2011 NBA MVP also addressed his ongoing legal proceedings.



In October 2016, he and two friends were found not liable in a civil suit filed by a woman who said they gang-raped her in 2013. She filed an appeal that is scheduled to be heard on Nov. 16.

Rose said:

"I have a team. I don't have to appear in court. I have a team set up where my best friends are going on my behalf. And I'm able to focus on the season, so I don't have to worry about that. I wish her nothing but the best. I hope that she's happy. But other than that I'm focusing on basketball and where I'm at. I'm being mindful of where I'm at right now and my career."