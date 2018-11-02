Jon Jones Talks Possible Daniel Cormier, Brock Lesnar Fights at UFC 232 Presser

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

As Jon "Bones" Jones prepares to make his highly anticipated return to the Octagon at UFC 232 on Dec. 29, Alexander Gustafsson is not the only opposing fighter on his mind.

"I would like to fight Brock Lesnar still," Jones said at Friday's UFC 232 press conference, per UFC.com's Damon Martin. "Yeah, I'm definitely looking forward to the opportunity to compete against Brock Lesnar."

Back in June, UFC president Dana White revealed to TMZ Sports that both Jones and Lesnar were "very interested" in making a fight happen:

It's not clear if anything is currently in the works on that front, but at the very least, there is hope for a star-studded showdown.

But Lesnar is not the only fighter linked to Jones as of late. Last month, Daniel Cormier made it clear to TMZ Sports that he wants to fight Bones at 205 pounds to exact some revenge:

"I would fight DC at heavyweight, but I feel like I have nothing to prove," Jones said on Friday, per MMAFighting.com. "I've beaten him twice and fighting him at heavyweight is putting all the cards in his favor."

Cormier (21-1-0, one no contest) lost to Jones in January 2015 at UFC 182 and in a light heavyweight title bout at UFC 214 in July 2017, with the latter being overturned to a no contest after Jones failed a drug test.

Jones told ESPN's Ariel Helwani last month that he didn't feel the need to square off with Cormier again:

"I already have all the marbles when it comes to Daniel Cormier. I've beaten him twice. This game has never been personal. What is personal to me is chasing greatness, not individuals. So in the case of myself and Daniel Cormier, he needs to fight myself one more time if he ever wants to be considered one of the all-time greats. I don't need to fight him again to be considered one of the all-time greats. I have many more years to prove it."

Cormier recently echoed similar sentiments as he prepared to take on Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 on Saturday, telling Martin that he doesn't "need" a fight against Jones or Lesnar to secure his legacy.

Jones, meanwhile, has not stepped into the Octagon since his last fight against Cormier. Following his second failed drug test, Jones was suspended for 15 months. The ban came to an end on Oct. 28, but he will not make his official return until Dec. 29.

Of course, before Jones worries about either Lesnar or Cormier, he must first deal with Gustafsson in a fight for the light heavyweight title. Judging by Friday's press conference, these two fighters are itching to get at it:

Let the countdown to Dec. 29 commence.