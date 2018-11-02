Breeders' Cup 2018 Results: Tracking Winners, Prize Money Payouts on Friday

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Before one of the most memorable years in the history of horse racing comes to a close, Churchill Downs hosts the 2018 Breeders' Cup with five races on Friday.

Even though all eyes will be focused on the Classic being run on Saturday, today's races provide an early look at potential contenders during next year's Triple Crown season. Mendelssohn rode the wave of winning the 2017 Juvenile Turf to an appearance in the Kentucky Derby.

Here are the results from Friday's Breeders' Cup races as they go final. All of the prize money and betting information is courtesy of the event's official website and the payouts are via the NBC Sports Network broadcast.

Juvenile Fillies ($2 million purse)

Finish — Post — Horse (Win; Place; Show)

1 — 7 — Jaywalk ($13.00; $5.20; $4.20)

2 — 4 — Restless Rider (n/a; $4.00; $3.20)

3 — 3 — Vibrance (n/a; n/a; $10.80)

In the longest race of her career, Jaywalk earned a wire-to-wire victory by six lengths over Restless Rider and Vibrance.

Jaywalk had been building up to the 1 1/16-mile track. Her last race was the one-mile Frizette on Oct. 7 that she won, giving her three straight victories after a runner-up finish to begin her career.

If there has been a common theme developing at the Breeders' Cup, it's that getting off to a great start is the best way to have success. Each of the first three winners—Jaywalk, Newspaperofrecord, Bulletin—never trailed.

Despite being unable to overcome the juggernaut that was Jaywalk, Restless Rider continued her streak of first- or second-place results. The Kenneth G. McPeek-trained filly has five races on her resume with three wins and two runner-up finishes.

Juvenile Fillies Turf ($1 million purse)

Finish — Post — Horse (Win; Place; Show)

1 — 6 — Newspaperofrecord ($3.20; $2.60; $2.40)

2 — 14 — East (n/a; $8.20; $6.00)

3 — 7 — Stellar Agent (n/a; n/a; $21.00)

There was little drama in the Juvenile Fillies Turf, as morning-line favorite (2-1) Newspaperofrecord blew past the rest of the field for the win.

Knowing he had a comfortable lead to work with, jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. Newspaperofrecord kept his horse on the outside coming down the back stretch. He eventually moved the filly closer to the rail as they approached the finish line, not that the outcome was ever in doubt.

Newspaperofrecord's trainer Chad Brown told NBC Sports Network (h/t Horse Racing Nation) after the race his two-year-old was a "freaky horse" whose talent is "up there with some of the best" he's ever worked with. His resume includes 2017 Preakness Stakes winner Cloud Computing, so that's a high compliment.

Stellar Agent turned in one of the most surprising performances of the race, emerging as a 30-1 underdog to finish third place.

Juvenile Turf Sprint ($1 million purse)

Finish — Post — Horse (Win; Place; Show)

1 — 5 — Bulletin ($10.60; $6.20; $4.40)

2 — 9 — Chelsea Cloisters (n/a; $19.80; $10.60)

3 — 10 — So Perfect (n/a; n/a; $5.80)

Jockey Javier Castellano made history by leading Bulletin to an easy win in the inaugural Juvenile Turf Sprint to kick off Friday's races.

Starting from the fifth post, Bulletin stormed out of the gate in the lead and went wire-to-wire to earn his second win in two career races.

"He flew out of there," trainer Todd Pletcher told NBC Sports Network (h/t Horse Racing Nation). "He almost left Javier. Broke great, just took it to them. It was a tremendous effort.”

Solider's Call, who started the race with the second-best odds at 9-2, stumbled at the start to fall behind the pack and was unable to recover.

Finishing a distant second, Chelsea Cloisters remains in search of her first victory. The two-year-old filly has now been the runner-up in each of her last four races, dating back to the Prix du Bois in July.

So Perfect was hot on Chelsea Cloisters' tail before ultimately settling for third place. She has finished in the top three in each of her past four races, including winning July's Grangecon Stud Stakes.