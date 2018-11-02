Derek Carr Talks Rebuilding Raiders, Finding out 'Who Really Wants to Be Here'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 2, 2018

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has found something positive to take away from what has quickly turned into a disastrous season for the franchise. 

Following Thursday's 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Carr told reporters the Raiders are figuring out which players will be part of their long-term future. 

"I think, going forward, we build that trust and see who really wants to be a part of this," Carr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair. "You see who really wants to be here. Who really wants to turn this thing around? Who really wants to do the hard things that no one else wants to do?"

    

