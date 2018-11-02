Derek Carr Talks Rebuilding Raiders, Finding out 'Who Really Wants to Be Here'

John Hefti/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has found something positive to take away from what has quickly turned into a disastrous season for the franchise.

Following Thursday's 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Carr told reporters the Raiders are figuring out which players will be part of their long-term future.

"I think, going forward, we build that trust and see who really wants to be a part of this," Carr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair. "You see who really wants to be here. Who really wants to turn this thing around? Who really wants to do the hard things that no one else wants to do?"

