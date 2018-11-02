Breeders' Cup 2018 Results: Final Race Times, Payouts and Friday Reaction

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Horse racing fans are looking forward to the second day of the Breeders' Cup when nine events will be contested at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, including the featured Classic.

However, Game Winner may turn out to be the biggest story of the two-day event, as the undefeated two-year-old won his fourth straight race Friday in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile with a time of 1:43.67.

Game Winner was not sharp out of the gate and had to rally to earn the victory. Trainer Bob Baffert's horse appeared to dig in around the midway point of the 1 1/16-mile race and made up ground throughout the second half.

Game Winner charged at second-place finisher Knicks Go and went by down the stretch after the two horses bumped. It appeared that Knicks Go was more responsible for the contact, and neither horse appeared negatively impacted. Longshot Signalman finished third.

Rosario explained that Game Winner took his time to find his stride.

"He broke fine, but they kind of got away very fast in the beginning," Rosario said, per Jonathan Lintner of Horse Racing Nation. "He has long, cruising speed. I just tried to get him going and to put him in the right spot where he'd like to be."

Results and payouts

1. Game Winner: $4.00, $3.20, $2.80

2. Knicks Go: $21.40, $11.20

3. Signalman: $15.80

Three of the other four Breeders' Cup races favored front runners.

The Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

5 1/2 Furlongs on turf for 2-year-olds

Purse: $1 million

Results and payouts

1. Bulletin: $10.60, $6.20, $4.40

2. Chelsea Cloisters: $19.80, $10.60

3. So Perfect: $5.80

Bulletin was ready as the gate opened, and the horse jumped to the lead without any hesitation.

Bulletin took the 5 1/2-furlong sprint in 1:05.54, getting the best of longshot Chelsea Cloisters and third-place finisher So Perfect. Many expected race favorite Solider's Call to challenge Bulletin, but a slow break kept that from happening.

Bulletin is trained by by Todd Pletcher, who liked what he saw from his charge. "He broke really well and was sharp," Pletcher said, per Christine Oser of Horse Racing Nation. "He took it to them the whole way. It was a big race. We wanted to leave there running. He finished up nicely. Nothing like winning one."

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

1 mile on turf for 2-year-old fillies

Purse: $1 million

Results and payouts

1. Newspaperofrecord: $3.20, $2.60, $2.40

2. East: $8.20, $6.00

3. Stellar Agent: $21.00

Newspaperofrecord was another fast starter who put the field away very early in the one-mile turf race with a sharp time of 1:39.0

This is trainer Chad Brown's event, as his fillies have won this race three years in a row and five times in his career. East charged in the final part of the race to finish second and Stellar Agent was a surprising third. However, Newspaperofrecord was never in any danger.

"My whole team, everyone put a lot of time into this horse and Irad (Ortiz Jr.) rode a beautiful race," Brown said, per Oser. "(Owner) Seth (Klarman) has been such a wonderful supporter of our stable since the very beginning."

The Breeders' Cup Tito's Handmade Vodka Juvenile Fillies

1 1/16 mile on dirt for 2-year-old fillies

Purse: $2 million

Results and payouts

1. Jaywalk: $13.00, $5.20, $4.20

2. Restless Rider: $4.00, $3.20

3. Vibrance: $10.80



There was no ticketing Jaywalk for her performance in this 1 1/16-mile race on the dirt.

Jaywalk got away comfortably and never had any issues holding off the rest of the field. The two-year old led throughout, and did not give up ground to second-place finisher Restless Rider or Vibrance, who finished third.

Jaywalk finished the race in 1:43.62, and trainer John Servis was surprised to see her go to the front right at the start.

"I was looking for a big effort from her, but I didn't expect her to go to the lead again," Servis said, per Oser. "I really thought there was enough speed in here that she'd probably be sitting off it a bit. But Joel (Rosario) said when she left the gate, he knew right then she had running on her mind."

While Game Winner appears to be on his way to the role of early favorite in the Kentucky Derby, Jaywalk could take on the same role in the Kentucky Oaks.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf

1 mile on turf for 2-year-old colts and geldings

Purse: $1 million

Results and payout

1. Line of Duty: $9.00, $5.20, $4.20

2. Uncle Benny: $8.00, $5.80

3. Somelikeithotbrown: $8.20

Line of Duty won a thriller in the Juvenile Turf, charging down the stretch and taking the lead in the final jumps to earn the win in 1:40.06.

Longshot Somelikeithotbrown had the lead throughout the majority of the race, but Line of Duty and Uncle Benny made up ground throughout the final quarter-mile an passed the leader in deep stretch.

Line of Duty and Uncle Benny bumped as they vied for the wire, and an inquiry resulted after the race. Line of Duty veered in while Uncle Benny leaned outside as the two horse made contact with each other. While the contact looked fairly significant, neither horse appeared to be bothered by it and Line of Duty was not taken down.

Jockey William Buick sweated out the inquiry and was relieved that the win was not erased by the stewards' decision.

"I thought Line of Duty was the best horse and deserved to win," Buick said on the NBCSports broadcast. "But waiting for the decision was the most anxious I have ever been on a race course. I am glad the stewards made the right choice."