PSG's Marco Verratti Arrested for Drink-Driving, Fined by Club

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2018

Marco Verratti of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Paris St Germain and SSC Napoli at the Parc des Princes on October 24, 2018 in Paris, France(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti was arrested on Tuesday for driving under the influence, as a test during a traffic stop revealed he had twice the legal amount of alcohol in his blood. 

L'Equipe (h/t AS) reported the news and noted the 25-year-old is likely to face a lengthy driving ban. Per AS, PSG have released a statement in which they said the player has also been fined: "Under the rules applicable to the contracts of all our players, Marco Verratti will be deprived of a portion of his monthly ethics bonus, which obliges all PSG players to exercise exemplary behaviour under all circumstances with regard to the statutes of the club."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

