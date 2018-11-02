PSG's Marco Verratti Arrested for Drink-Driving, Fined by Club

VI-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti was arrested on Tuesday for driving under the influence, as a test during a traffic stop revealed he had twice the legal amount of alcohol in his blood.

L'Equipe (h/t AS) reported the news and noted the 25-year-old is likely to face a lengthy driving ban. Per AS, PSG have released a statement in which they said the player has also been fined: "Under the rules applicable to the contracts of all our players, Marco Verratti will be deprived of a portion of his monthly ethics bonus, which obliges all PSG players to exercise exemplary behaviour under all circumstances with regard to the statutes of the club."

