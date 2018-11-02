UFC 230 Odds: Cormier vs. Lewis Betting Lines, Trends, Card Analysis

John Locher/Associated Press

Daniel Cormier (21-1, 1 no-contest) succeeded in his bid to win two title belts when he knocked out former champion Stipe Miocic in the first round at UFC 226 in Las Vegas less than four months ago.

Now in the main event at UFC 230 this Saturday at Madison Square Garden, Cormier is a giant favorite taking on an opponent fighting less than one month after he pulled off a shocking knockout victory of his own at UFC 229 to earn a Performance of the Night Bonus and a title shot.

Derrick Lewis (21-5, 1 NC) will be Cormier's foe as a huge +450 underdog (bet $100 to win $450) on the UFC 230 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Lewis needed almost the full distance of 15 minutes to come alive in his last bout and stun Alexander Volkov in the third round on four minutes, 49 seconds after he was thoroughly dominated until that point.

Cormier is a -700 betting favorite (wager $700 to win $100) with his 40th birthday (March 20, 2019) quickly approaching. Of the 21 wins for Lewis, 18 have been decided by T/KO and only one via submission.

However, Cormier's Olympic wrestling experience figures to be the difference as he tries to get Lewis to the ground.

In the co-main event, MMA fans had expected to see a middleweight rematch between former champs Luke Rockhold (16-4) and Chris Weidman (14-3). Unfortunately, Rockhold suffered multiple injuries leading up to the bout and had to withdraw.

Fortunately, Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza (25-6, 1 NC) was also on the main card and moved into this matchup opposite Weidman, who has been knocked out in three of his past four fights. Souza was originally scheduled to meet David Branch instead.

Weidman is a -185 favorite on the UFC 230 odds against Souza, a +150 underdog, and lost his title by fourth-round TKO versus Rockhold at UFC 194 on December 12, 2012.

The Long Island native broke his three-bout skid with a third-round arm-triangle choke submission of Kelvin Gastelum at UFC on Fox 25 in Uniondale on July 22, 2017.

Meanwhile, Souza is a former Strikeforce rival of Rockhold's, losing the middleweight title to him in that promotion seven years ago. He is coming off a split-decision setback to Gastelum at UFC 224 on May 12 and has alternated wins and losses in his past four outings.

