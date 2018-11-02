Breeders' Cup 2018 TV Schedule: Friday Coverage, Race Times and More

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The 2018 Breeders' Cup kicks off Friday with five races.

Of the quintet of races at Churchill Downs, the Breeders' Cup Juvenile is the most prestigious, as it serves as an early preview for what the Triple Crown competition may look like in 2019.

The most competitive race on Friday's card could be the Juvenile Fillies, as almost half of the 10-horse field can be considered as a favorite in some regard.

The Juvenile Turf Sprint, Juvenile Fillies Turf and Juvenile Turf round out Friday's schedule, as the excitement builds in Kentucky ahead of the marquee races Saturday afternoon.

Friday Race Times (All Times ET)

NBCSN coverage begins at 1 p.m.

Juvenile Turf Sprint (3:21 p.m.)

Juvenile Fillies Turf (4 p.m.)

Juvenile Fillies (4:40 p.m.)

Juvenile Turf (5:22 p.m.)

Breeders Cup Juvenile (6:05 p.m. ET)

Game Winner, Complexity Favored in Juvenile

If you want an early look into what the 2019 Kentucky Derby field may look like, you'll want to tune into Friday's final race.

The Breeders Cup Juvenile boasts a collection of the best two-year-old horses in the world, and because the Breeders Cup is at Churchill Downs this year, Friday's marquee race will serve as an early test for the 14-horse field.

The Bob Baffert-trained Game Winner is the current favorite at +150 (bet $100 to win $150), per OddsShark, but Complexity, who is trained by Chad Brown, isn't far behind in the oddsmakers' eyes at +300.

The pair of favorites will have an eye on each other from the start, as Complexity starts from post No. 6, while Gun Runner begins the showcase race in post No. 9.

While Baffert has a more impressive history than Brown as a trainer at Churchill Downs, Brown produced 2017 champion Good Magic, who went on to take second at the Kentucky Derby.

As Game Winner and Complexity duel in the middle of the pack, keep a close eye on Code of Honor, who has the third-best odds in the race.

Code of Honor begins on the outside from post No. 11, and he could make a surge into the lead while the two favorites exchange first and second.

Handful of Top Horses to Watch in Juvenile Fillies

The top filly race Friday has one of the most wide-open fields of the entire Breeders' Cup card.

Four horses, led by favorite Bellafina at +225, have odds of +500 or less, per OddsShark.

Bellafina, Seregenti Empress, Restless Rider and Jaywalk are spread throughout the 10-horse field, which means each member of the quartet could surge to an early lead without facing a significant test from another contender.

Given the number of quality fillies in the field, there's a chance a long shot like Sippican Harbor flies underneath the radar and ends up crossing the finish line in first place.

With almost half of the field holding low odds, it wouldn't be surprising to see the lead change hands on a few occasions through the mile and 1/16 course.

Whichever horse is able to get into free space over the last quarter mile should have the edge, but the Juvenile Fillies race feels like it will come down the wire, with possibly three horses lunging for the line.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.