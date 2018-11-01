Jon Gruden Says He Gets Phone Calls About Players 'Dying' to Play for Raiders

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders have started the season 1-6 and traded away two of their best young players in Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, but according to head coach Jon Gruden, players from around the NFL are champing at the bit to play for the team.

"I got a cellphone just like you and everybody else. I get a lot of phone calls from people that are dying to come play here," Gruden said in an interview with Fox Sports' Howie Long set to air Thursday night (h/t ESPN.com). "I'm just telling you. They're dying to play for the Raiders."

He continued: "And to have salary-cap space and to have a chance to talk to the people that you really want to wear the Silver and Black, the guys you really want to wear the Silver and Black and represent this team, that's exciting."

