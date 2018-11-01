Top Climbers of the Month: Who Dominated the Sports World in October?

  1. Sports World's Halloween Costumes Went Hard

  2. Up Your Halloween Game with Giant Pumpkin Regatta

  3. The Champions: Episode 6 Is Coming

  4. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  5. Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team

  6. One Road to MLB Starts with a Bottle Cap and Broomstick

  7. It's Been a Wild Month with Flyers’ Mascot Gritty

  8. 🌟The Champions: Episode 5 🌟

  9. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  10. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  11. CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame

  12. World Pole Climbing Championships Are Something Else

  13. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  14. 🌟The Champions: Easter Eggs 🌟

  15. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  16. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  17. Sweep the Leg with 'Karate Combat'

  18. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  19. 'Ginger Ninja' Is the Hottest PG Prospect in 2019 Class

  20. 🌟The Champions, Ep 4: Pulisic Hits Oktoberfest 🌟

The month of October is over. Who dominated across the sports world? Watch above to see what you missed.

    

