League of Legends 2018 World Championship Finals: Odds and Betting Analysis

Invictus Gaming and Fnatic both breezed into the League of Legends World Finals with 3-0 victories in the semifinals. On Saturday, the two teams will clash with the championship on the line in Incheon, South Korea.

Invictus Gaming is a -167 betting favorite (wager $167 to win $100) on the LoL World Championship Finals odds to come out on top at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Fnatic, who entered this tournament as a +2800 longshot to win it, is going off at +120 (wager $100 to win $120) to win the championship this weekend.

While Fnatic may have the deeper team overall, Invictus Gaming has one of the most explosive League of Legends players in the world in Rookie. With his current form, some believe that Rookie has surpassed Faker as the best mid-lane player in the game.

Rookie's dominance in the middle lane has given opponents throughout the world championships fits and has helped his teammates like TheShy thrive. G2 Esports had no answer for IG as it fell 3-0 to the Chinese squad in their semifinal matchup.

Back when the prize pool was only $100,000 in the first-ever League of Legends World Championships back in 2011, the London-based team of Fnatic emerged as the inaugural LoL champions. Fnatic made it as far as the semifinals in 2013 and 2015, but after seven years the team is back within one victory of a second world championship.

Led by an outstanding core of players in Rekkles, Caps and Broxah, Fnatic's depth has proved to be too much for opponents to handle, as evidenced by the team's dominant 3-0 win over Cloud9 in the semifinals.

These two teams met in the group stage three times, and Fnatic was able to get the upper hand in a 2-1 win to come out on top of Group D. Broxah dominated Ning in the jungle in the group stage, though Ning has seemingly been in stronger form in the knockout stage. Rookie also had an off-game in the second of the three games the two teams played.

This is an exciting and evenly matched final. Invictus Gaming gets the edge on the betting board due to having the best player in the tournament in Rookie, but both of these teams have a legitimate chance to win; this one will come down to execution.