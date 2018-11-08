What the Pro Bowl Rosters Should Be at NFL's Midseason Mark

13 of 14

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

AFC: Tyrann Mathieu, Houston Texans; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Jamal Adams, New York Jets



Two potential first-time Pro Bowlers and one player new to the AFC represent the conference's safeties.

Tyrann Mathieu, who made his first Pro Bowl in 2015 as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, creates scheme flexibility within the Houston Texans defense. Mathieu is another hybrid who is listed and often plays free safety but slides over the slot as well. The Honey Badger ranks eighth among safeties with 52 total tackles, but he does so much more with five defended passes, two interceptions and two sacks.

Derwin James may be well on his way to becoming this year's Defensive Rookie of the Year because he does everything well. The first-year defensive back leads the Los Angeles Chargers with 55 total tackles. He's tied for the team lead with six defended passes. The safety only trails Melvin Ingram for the team lead in sacks with 3.5. James is all over the field.

Jamal Adams was the last year's top rookie safety. He's now a leader on the Jets defense with 63 total tackles—which ranks third among safeties. The 23-year-old defender is also tied for first at his position with eight defended passes.

NFC: Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings; D.J. Swearinger, Washington Redskins; Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears



The vaunted Minnesota Vikings defense struggled at the start of the season, as did All-Pro safety Harrison Smith. Smith figured it out, though. He leads the team with 37 solo tackles but does so much more. The defensive back has three sacks, five defended passes, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

"When you just get back to just saying, 'OK this is what I gotta do, I'm gonna go do it, and I know the guy next to me is gonna do it, the guy in front of me, he's gonna do it," Smith told The MMQB's Albert Breer. "Then everything takes care of itself. You don't have to be Superman out there."

The other two NFC safeties stepped up in sound defenses. D.J. Swearinger has always been a strong downhill strong safety-type. He's improved in coverage and is tied for the league-lead with four interceptions. Eddie Jackson has always had tremendous ball skills dating back to his college days. It's translated to the professional level with four defended passes, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a touchdown.