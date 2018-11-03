UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Opportunities to watch Daniel Cormier fight are limited, and one of those last few times will come against Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 230.

DC will defend his heavyweight championship for the first time against The Black Beast at Madison Square Garden.

For Cormier, it's the opportunity to cement his legacy as a legitimate heavyweight champion and headline a card at the legendary New York arena. For Lewis, it's the opportunity to capitalize on his UFC 229 momentum in the biggest way possible.

It's all preceded by four fantastic matchups in the middleweight division, including New York native Chris Weidman, exciting prospect Israel Adesanya and the middleweight debut of Jared Cannonier.

Here's a look at the complete card and TV information to make sure you don't miss the action.

Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Champion Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis for the UFC heavyweight title

vs. Derrick Lewis for the UFC heavyweight title Ronaldo Souza vs. Chris Weidman



vs. Chris David Branch vs. Jared Cannonier

Jack Marshman vs. Karl Roberson

vs. Karl Roberson Israel Adesanya vs. Derek Brunson

Prelims (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi

Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi

vs. Roxanne Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes

vs. Lyman Good vs. Ben Saunders

Prelims (Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata

vs. Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh

vs. Kurt Montel Jackson vs. Brian Kelleher

Jackson vs. Brian Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Adam Wieczorek

Predictions

DC Wears Down Lewis

Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Daniel Cormier has taken some big shots over his career.

When it comes down to it, Cormier doesn't have great striking defense. For all of his abilities as a wrestler in the clinch and on the ground, DC has been clipped by the likes of Anderson Silva, Anthony "Rumble" Johnson and even Jon Jones.

The good news is he's only been finished one time, and that was more of a result of attrition against Jones that was later overturned.

The point is, DC has one of the best chins in the game, and that could be the most important trait he brings into a title defense against Derrick Lewis.

Fighting Lewis is akin to crossing a crowded freeway. It's not a question of if you'll get hit, it's when and how bad the damage will be.

Lewis isn't the most technical fighter in the world, but when he connects, it's with bad intentions. Cormier's ability to walk through some of those bombs to close the distance and take control of the fight via the clinch or takedown will be key.

In essence, Cormier will need to walk through some shots, use his superior cardio and wear down Lewis. It's a strategy that he's used in the past with excellent results and most likely what happens here.

Prediction: Cormier via third-round TKO

Weidman Takes Hard-Fought Decision

Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

If you like high-level grappling, Weidman-Souza may be the highlight of the evening.

The two middleweight contenders are among the elite grapplers in the division but have contrasting styles. Weidman relies heavily on his wrestling background and can lay down vicious ground-and-pound or latch on to a choke. All three of his UFC submissions have been chokes.

Souza is more a pure submission practitioner, racking up 14 career wins via tapout with an assortment of armbars, chokes and kimuras.

In a battle of elite grapplers, it's going to be difficult for either man to lock something in. Souza is an elite submission artist, but he acknowledged Weidman's skill on the ground as well.

"I had to do some adjustments to my game," Souza said of an adjustment once he learned he wouldn't be fighting David Branch, per MMAjunkie. "He's a great jiu-jitsu guy, good wrestler guy, so I had to learn that part—takedown defense and jiu-jitsu. He's got excellent jiu-jitsu. He's a monster in the ground game."

If neither men want to engage in grappling out of respect for the other's game, this could go to the stand up. Weidman's boxing might give him a slight advantage in that department, and it could be the difference in what figures to be a close-fought decision.

Prediction: Weidman via decision

Cannonier Gets Rude Awakening to Middleweight

Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Jared Cannonier just keeps getting lighter in hopes of finding success in the UFC.

When the 34-year-old first got to the UFC, he debuted as a hard-hitting heavyweight. He fought in the 265-pound division twice before moving to light heavyweight for five fights. After going 2-3 at 205, he's making his debut at 185 pounds on Saturday night.

Unfortunately for Cannonier, the welcoming committee isn't all that welcoming.

The Alaska native will draw David Branch on the main card. The former World Series of Fighting champion was supposed to see Jacare Souza, but an injury to Luke Rockhold caused the card to be shuffled, and now Cannonier finds Branch across the cage.

It's a stylistic nightmare for the former heavyweight. Cannonier's takedown defense has been notoriously shaky (31 percent, per FightMetric) and Branch has one of the most smothering top games in the division.

Cannonier's power gives him a puncher's chance, but that's usually not a good thing to bet on.

It's more likely that he finds himself on the other end of a one-sided display of Branch's grappling prowess.

Prediction: Cannonier via third-round submission