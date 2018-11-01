Barcelona's Malcom Vows to 'Keep Fighting' for Playing Time Amid Exit Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Malcom has said he is ready to "keep fighting" after a testing start to life at the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian joined the club from Bordeaux in the summer and was rated as one of the most exciting prospects in the game. However, he's only played 25 minutes of La Liga football and made his first start of the campaign on Wednesday in the 1-0 Copa del Rey win against Cultural Leonesa.

Before the game, Malcom took to Instagram to discuss his position at the club, and it doesn't appear he's ready to give up on his Barcelona career yet, per Guy Atkinson of Goal:

"Regarding some news published in Spain, I want to clarify that I came to Barcelona with many objectives and those that know me know that I am a really determined person.

"I am happy with my evolution in my career and my dreams become a reality with each passing day. My family are also well adapted in the city. In summary, I am going to keep fighting for everything I desire from my career."

Malcom played 80 minutes in the clash against the third-tier side on Wednesday, which Barcelona won thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Clement Lenglet. The second leg of the tie will be played at the Camp Nou on December 5.

As a result of his lack of action, speculation has been rife surrounding Malcom, with rumours suggesting he could be on the move again as early as January.

According to Ferran Martinez (h/t the MailOnline's Ben Nagle), he has asked to leave in the midseason window and has held discussions with manager Ernesto Valverde about his long-term future with the Catalan giants.

In the same report it's said that Malcom has suitors in the form of Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, as well as Inter Milan and Roma from Serie A. The latter of that quartet thought they had secured the signing of Malcom in the summer, only for Barcelona to swoop in and pinch him late on.

As relayed by Ben Hayward of the Evening Standard, there are a number of high-profile young players who are struggling to get minutes at Spain's biggest clubs currently:

Malcom would have anticipated competition for his place in the side, but perhaps not quite to this extent. After all, last season in Ligue 1 he showed the ability required to make a difference at the highest level.

Squawka Football provided the impressive numbers from his final year at Bordeaux:

He will hope to get more chances in the team prior to January, especially as the calendar gets more congested for Barcelona prior to the winter break and players begin to feel the pace.

If he doesn't, Malcom will be left with a big decision to make as the 21-year-old will be desperate to get some regular game time at this important phase of his career. The clubs said to be interested in him are huge names in world football in their own right too.