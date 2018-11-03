Fantasy Football Week 9 Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 11

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Before we get to the recommendations, here's a look back at how Week 8 went.

What can I say? I'm a glutton for punishment.

For the record, sleepers count as "wins" if they finish inside weekly starter territory in a 12-team points-per-reception fantasy league that starts one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one defense and the always popular "flex" play—a fairly standard setup.

C.J. Uzomah, TE, Cincinnati Bengals (BIG FAT GOOSE-EGG LOSER ZERO NOTHING): When the week starts with a goose egg from your "Sleeper of the Week," that's what you call in technical terminology bad mojo. Bad mojo indeed. LOSS.

Blake Bortles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (286 passing yards, 43 rushing yards, 1 TD): Bortles didn't have a great game against the Eagles in London, but it was enough to land him inside the top 12 in a down week for the quarterback position. WIN.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns (180 passing yards, 9 rushing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT): This was the second week in a row that Mayfield disappointed in a favorable fantasy matchup. That's it—he's off the Christmas card list. LOSS.

Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers (2 carries, 18 yards): Mostert's lack of usage in Week 8 was either due to the fact that he was nicked up or because head coach Kyle Shanahan is part of the global conspiracy to make me look foolish. I'm going with that second one. LOSS.

Jalen Richard, RB, Oakland Raiders (2 rushes, 14 yards, 8 catches, 50 yards): Doug Martin had the better game among Oakland tailbacks in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but those eight checkdown grabs were a day-saver in PPR formats. WIN.

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals (3 catches, 42 yards, 1 TD): Kirk was quiet for most of Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers, but he reeled in the game-winning touchdown and finished inside the top 25 fantasy receivers for the week. WIN.

Donte Moncrief, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (4 catches, 54 yards): This stat line could have been worse. At least, that's what I'm going to tell myself. This reminds me—I really don't like the London games. LOSS.

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints (3 catches, 18 yards): Smith's going to have some big games as the No. 2 wide receiver for the Saints. But just like Ted Ginn Jr. before him, he's also probably going to be an inconsistent fantasy option. LOSS.

Vance McDonald, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers (3 receptions, 47 yards): If fantasy points were awarded for stiff-arms, McDonald would be one of the top tight ends in the game. But they aren't, and he managed just three catches against the Browns. LOSS.

New England Patriots Defense/Special Teams (333 yards allowed, 6 points allowed, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FR, 1 TD): The Buffalo Bills are a panacea for all that ails a defense—only the Cincinnati Bengals piled up more fantasy points in Week 8. WIN.

WEEK 7: 4-6 (.400)

SEASON: 33-47 (.413)

My streak of .500 weeks came to an end, but hitting on four of 10 is respectable at least.