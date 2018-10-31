Jets, MGM Announce Historic Partnership with 'I Called It' App Game

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New York Jets announced a multiyear gaming partnership with MGM Resorts International on Wednesday that includes the free-to-play mobile game "I Called It" on the team's official app.

Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reported the first-of-its-kind deal meets NFL guidelines since it's not a direct gambling relationship because the PlayMGM app features both free and paid sections.

Scott Butera, MGM's president of interactive gaming, told Rovell it's an ideal agreement for the company since it allows for promotion in New Jersey, a state where gambling has been legalized following a May decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn a ban on commercial sports betting.

"We can promote our app and our casino, which is valuable to us because it could lead to a sports betting customer, even though the NFL won't allow us to have a specific call to action," Butera said. "We love the demographic that Jets fans provide. They have high household incomes in an area where sports betting is now legal."

The Jets noted their season-ticket holders will also receive "a wide range of hospitality" as part of the agreement, including "premium entertainment experiences and luxury hotel rooms at its Borgata property in Atlantic City, and other MGM Resorts properties in the United States."

"We are proud to partner with an iconic brand like MGM Resorts and its renowned properties to bring a world-class gaming and entertainment experience to our fans," team president Neil Glat said. "This unique partnership also enables us to further engage our fans in the mobile and digital world."

