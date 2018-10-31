Le'Veon Bell Rumors: Steelers RB Hasn't Reported to Team After Trade Deadline

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell reportedly didn't return to the team Wednesday following the 2018 NFL trade deadline Tuesday afternoon.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Bell continued his holdout as the team began meetings ahead of its Week 9 game against the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.

The situation remains fluid, with no guarantee the three-time Pro Bowler will appear in games for the Steelers this season.

In early October, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported Bell was expected to report either during Pittsburgh's Week 7 bye or for the Week 8 clash with the Cleveland Browns.

"It sucks having to sit out football," Bell said at the time. "I want to play. I want to win games and the playoffs. But I've gotta take this stand. Knowing my worth and knowing I can tear a ligament or get surgery at any time, I knew I couldn't play 16 games with 400 or more touches."

He remained absent for the Steelers' 33-18 win over the Browns on Sunday, however, and still isn't back in the team facility as of Wednesday morning.

The 26-year-old Michigan State product will need to make a final decision soon, though. He must either sign the one-year contract tender associated with the franchise tag by Nov. 13 or he's ineligible to play for the Steelers during the 2018 campaign.

James Conner has been excellent as the backfield replacement, tallying 127 carries for 599 yards (4.7 YPC) with nine touchdowns and 31 receptions for 323 yards during the team's 4-2-1 start.

Pittsburgh ranks fourth in total offense despite Bell's extended absence.

Matt Freed of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette provided head coach Mike Tomlin's response when asked about Bell's status Tuesday:

The lack of updates from Bell or the Steelers leaves the situation up in the air with less than two weeks before the franchise tender deadline.