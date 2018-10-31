Kellen Winslow Jr. Says He's Innocent, Rape Accusations Are a 'Money Grab'

Hayne Palmour/Associated Press

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. denied the rape allegations against him Tuesday after exiting a Vista, California, court.

According to Jaime Chambers of Fox 5, Winslow commented on the charges he is facing, which include kidnapping, forcible rape, rape of an unconscious person, indecent exposure and trespassing:

"I'm innocent. To the people who know me out there, who know what type of person I am, know my character, my NFL friends and family, just my regular friends and family ... they know who I am. And I'm an innocent guy. I'm an innocent man. ... It's a money grab, and unfortunately that's the society we live in now."

Winslow is alleged to have raped a 54-year-old woman in March and a 58-year-old woman in May.

Another woman told a court earlier in October that Winslow raped her while she was unconscious 15 years ago when she was 17 years old.

