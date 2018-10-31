Kellen Winslow Jr. Says He's Innocent, Rape Accusations Are a 'Money Grab'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

Former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr., center, leaves his arraignment Friday, June 15, 2018, in Vista, Calif. The former tight end was arrested Thursday on charges of rape and other sex crimes, the day he was to appear in court on an unrelated burglary charge. (Hayne Palmour/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Hayne Palmour/Associated Press

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. denied the rape allegations against him Tuesday after exiting a Vista, California, court.

According to Jaime Chambers of Fox 5, Winslow commented on the charges he is facing, which include kidnapping, forcible rape, rape of an unconscious person, indecent exposure and trespassing:

"I'm innocent. To the people who know me out there, who know what type of person I am, know my character, my NFL friends and family, just my regular friends and family ... they know who I am. And I'm an innocent guy. I'm an innocent man. ... It's a money grab, and unfortunately that's the society we live in now."

Winslow is alleged to have raped a 54-year-old woman in March and a 58-year-old woman in May.

Another woman told a court earlier in October that Winslow raped her while she was unconscious 15 years ago when she was 17 years old.

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

