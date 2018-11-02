Ranking the Top 10 Offenses in the NFL

0 of 10

The NFL team scoring average is 24.1 points per game, an all-time high.

To put that number in context, that's nearly a touchdown higher than the mark 25 seasons ago of 18.7 points per game. Remarkably, a team scoring the league average now would have been No. 2 overall in 1993, behind only the Steve Young- and Jerry Rice-led San Francisco 49ers.

The offensive boom has been this year's storyline, so much so that it was hard to limit this following list to 10 teams (ranking the top five is near impossible). You can read our top 10 defenses here.

Here's a look at the NFL's top 10 offenses now. They were each judged based off the following criteria:

Football Outsiders Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA)

A proprietary Football Outsiders statistic, DVOA "measures a team's efficiency by comparing success on every play to a league average based on situation and opponent." The statistic is arguably the best analytical measurement of team success.

Explosive Plays

Efficiency is important, but all teams need big plays to make life easier.

Football analyst Warren Sharp has a proprietary list ranking the percentage of explosive plays each NFL team pulls off. Explosive plays are defined as rushes of 10 or more yards and pass completions of 15 or more yards. We'll use explosive run and pass rankings here.

Variance

Separate from DVOA, Football Outsiders also ranks variance, which is "a measure of a team's game-to-game consistency as judged by total DVOA rating for each game." Offenses with less variance give their teams a better chance to win on a week-to-week basis.

Notable Injuries and Personnel Changes

The relative health of team offenses came into consideration, as did personnel changes or increased playing time for key players. For example, Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is back with the team after missing a month with a foot injury.

Coaching

Does the team's offensive leader have an impressive track record? If so, that helps the unit.

Team Defense

If a team's defense underperforms, then the offense must work in unideal, pressure-packed circumstances, as it's forced to lead the team to victory. Offenses under more stress in a given week to produce receive more credit.

Overall

We'll throw everything together and come up with a ranking.