Ranking the NFL's Top Defenses in 2018

The NFL's scoring average has hovered around 19-21 points for the better part of the Super Bowl era, but that number has ballooned this season to 24.2, which would be an all-time record if it stands.

Playing defense is harder than ever due to numerous factors, including offense-friendly rule changes, innovative offenses and rocket-armed quarterbacks. However, a few teams still have solid defenses.

Below, we'll rank the NFL's top 10 defenses based on the following factors.

Football Outsiders Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA)

A proprietary Football Outsiders statistic, DVOA "measures a team's efficiency by comparing success on every play to a league average based on situation and opponent." The statistic is arguably the best analytical measurement of team success.

Interceptions and Forced Fumbles

Does the defense make game-altering plays?

We're counting forced fumbles (rather than recovered fumbles) here, as the former is a better measurement of a team's takeaway skills while the latter is based off odd bounces and ricochets.

Variance

Separate from DVOA, Football Outsiders also ranks variance, which is "a measure of a team's game-to-game consistency as judged by total DVOA rating for each game." Defenses with less variance give their teams a better chance to win on a week-to-week basis.

Notable Injuries and Personnel Changes

The relative health of team defenses came into consideration, as did personnel changes or increased playing time for great players. For example, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee has played in only four of his team's seven games, but he's back and should give the team a boost down the stretch.

Coaching

Does the team's defensive coordinator have an impressive track record? If so, that helps the unit.

Team Offense

If a team's offense underperforms, then the defense must work suboptimal circumstances, as it's on the field a lot and is forced to lead the team to victory. Defenses under more pressure in a given week to produce receive more credit here.

Overall

We'll throw everything together and come up with a ranking.