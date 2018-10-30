NFL Trade Deadline: What Comes Next for Stars Who Weren't Moved

NFL Trade Deadline: What Comes Next for Stars Who Weren't MovedOctober 31, 2018
The 2018 NFL trade deadline featured some headliners, but several front offices decided to maintain the status quo.
That means certain executives have tough decisions looming, especially regarding impending free agents and players carrying big cap hits into the 2019 campaign. Some clubs will ride out the season with the intent of including big names in their future plans, but other situations seem more uncertain.
What are Le'Veon Bell's options after the trade deadline? How should the New York Giants handle contracts for key defensive cogs in the offseason? How can the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers repair their relationships with players who wanted a trade?
Let's take a look at what's next for the biggest stars who stayed put despite garnering trade chatter leading up to the deadline.
RB Le'veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers
There's one certainty for running back Le'Veon Bell for the remainder of the year: He can only suit up for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bell has yet to sign his $14.5 million franchise tag, so Pittsburgh wasn't able to trade him. He still hasn't confirmed when (if?) he'll return to the team. But with missed paychecks piling up and without an in-season divorce in sight, it's best for the two-time All-Pro to rejoin the Steelers at some point.
Bell has to report to the team by Week 11 to earn credit for this season. Otherwise, he'll forfeit his opportunity to become an unrestricted free agent in 2019.
Bell doesn't want to risk injury, which would adversely affect his value on the free-agent market in March. If he does eventually return, he could form a dynamic duo with running back James Conner, who's logged three consecutive 100-yard, two-touchdown performances on the ground.
If Bell does return to the Steelers by mid-November, he'll likely suit up elsewhere on a long-term deal in 2019.
WR DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Frustrated about his on-field rapport with quarterback Jameis Winston, Buccaneers wideout DeSean Jackson requested a trade, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The Buccaneers did not oblige him.
"Our job here is to field the best roster that we can to win games, and DeSean is a huge, huge part of that, not just today, but for the rest of the season," general manager Jason Licht said heading into the team's Week 8 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "Other than that, I don't have anything else to add."
The Buccaneers benched Winston on Sunday, which bodes well for Jackson, who logged 312 yards and three touchdowns with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center in the first three games of the season. The 35-year-old quarterback will start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, but there's no guarantee he keeps the job for the rest of the year.
If Tampa Bay finishes with a poor record, the coaching staff and Licht may lose their jobs. A regime change could put Jackson's future with the team in serious doubt.
In 2019, he'll enter a contract year without any dead money owed if the team decides to release him. Even if Licht and head coach Dirk Koetter remain in place, it wouldn't be difficult to part ways with an unhappy 32-year-old wide receiver to create $10 million in salary-cap space.
CB Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants
At 1-7, the Giants are on the fast track to nowhere.
Their issues with the offensive line and quarterback Eli Manning's inability to move the ball downfield are dominating headlines, but the transition from ex-defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to James Bettcher hasn't been smooth, either.
"Big Blue's defense also has slipped badly in recent weeks, and the face of that futility has been expensive top corner Janoris Jenkins, whose struggles have been glaring and increasingly frequent with the Oct. 30 NFL trade deadline approaching and the team possibly looking to sell," Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News wrote last week.
In 2016, Jenkins signed a five-year, $62.5 million contract with the Giants. Perhaps he needs time to adjust to Bettcher's scheme, which justifies the decision to keep him for the rest of the season.
The Giants would owe Jenkins $7 million in dead money if they release him next year, so it makes more sense to find a trade partner if the coaching staff deems him a poor fit. Don't be surprised if he finds his name back in the rumor mill this offseason.
S Landon Collins, New York Giants
After the Giants traded cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints and nose tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions, teams inquired about two-time Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.
Big Blue's decision to keep him suggests there's hope he becomes more of a playmaker in Bettcher's defensive scheme.
Collins has four pass breakups, a forced fumble and one quarterback hit in eight games. He's in a contract year, and his low production could hurt his value on the open market this offseason.
However, he's only two years removed from an All-Pro campaign during which he snagged five interceptions and broke up 13 passes. The 24-year-old likely won't have a shortage of suitors as an unrestricted free agent.
The Giants may have missed an opportunity to add draft picks and bolster their porous offensive line. Collins isn't in Pro Bowl form, but he can be a solid starter with eight games left.
If not, expect him to land elsewhere in 2019.
CB Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
Cornerback Patrick Peterson caused a stir when he requested a trade nearly a week before the deadline.
"Peterson feels as if the situation is deteriorating and continues to reaffirm to others that he 'desperately' wants out," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted. Peterson followed up with a statement on Twitter that expressed his commitment to the organization "for the years to come."
The Cardinals' progress relies on the development of rookie signal-caller Josh Rosen.
While Rosen has shown flashes, including a game-winning pass to wideout Christian Kirk to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Cardinals have to do a better job of protecting him. The UCLA product has been sacked 13 times in his last three games.
If Rosen takes a step in the right direction next season, the results should quell Peterson's gripes. Otherwise, stagnation could bring up more trade speculation.
WR Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos dealt wideout Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans in exchange for a fourth-round pick, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and the two teams switched their seventh-rounders.
Meanwhile, Emmanuel Sanders remained in Denver.
Sanders leads the Broncos in receptions (50) and yards (660) this season. While he'll be spending the rest of the year in Denver, the 31-year-old could find himself in the same situation as Thomas next season.
Rookie second-rounder Courtland Sutton will replace Thomas in the starting lineup for the remainder of the season. Denver also spent a fourth-round pick on DaeSean Hamilton, who could become the heir apparent to Sanders next year.
Hamilton has only three catches for 44 yards to date, but Thomas' departure may give him a chance to show off his refined skill set. If he develops as the No. 3 receiver, the Broncos may opt to move on from Sanders' $12.9 million cap hit in 2019.
RB LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills
The Philadelphia Eagles "reached out" to the Buffalo Bills about running back LeSean McCoy, per WIVB's Josh Reed, but the 30-year-old stayed put despite being in the midst of a down season.
With 257 rushing yards in seven games, he's on pace for his lowest total on the ground in 10 seasons.
McCoy has played through cracked rib cartilage, and he's running behind a makeshift offensive line that lost two interior starters from 2017 in guard Richie Incognito and center Eric Wood.
Bills ball-carriers are also seeing a lot of defenders in the box. Opponents don't fear Buffalo's passing attack, which ranks last in the league. Josh Allen, Nathan Peterman and Derek Anderson have thrown a combined three touchdown passes.
When healthy, Allen will start, but he doesn't have consistent offensive threats on the perimeter. As a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield, McCoy will serve as a top option to help the rookie signal-caller move the ball this year.
Buffalo's front office figures to load up on offensive talent in the 2019 draft. If it selects a running back early, the two-time All-Pro could be on his way out with a $9 million cap hit going into his age-31 season.
