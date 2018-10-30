NFL Trade Deadline: What Comes Next for Stars Who Weren't Moved

0 of 7

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The 2018 NFL trade deadline featured some headliners, but several front offices decided to maintain the status quo.

That means certain executives have tough decisions looming, especially regarding impending free agents and players carrying big cap hits into the 2019 campaign. Some clubs will ride out the season with the intent of including big names in their future plans, but other situations seem more uncertain.

What are Le'Veon Bell's options after the trade deadline? How should the New York Giants handle contracts for key defensive cogs in the offseason? How can the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers repair their relationships with players who wanted a trade?

Let's take a look at what's next for the biggest stars who stayed put despite garnering trade chatter leading up to the deadline.