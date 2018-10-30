Report: Nathan Peterman to Start vs. Bears After Derek Anderson Concussion

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are going back to Nathan Peterman as their starting quarterback, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

According to Schefter, Derek Anderson suffered a concussion in Monday's 25-6 defeat to the New England Patriots. Anderson started each of Buffalo's last two games.

The Bills host the Chicago Bears on Sunday in their next matchup.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn't rule out the possibility of Anderson recovering in time for the game.

"We'll see how things stand with Derek," McDermott said to reporters Tuesday, per the Buffalo News' Jay Skurski.

The team turned to Anderson earlier in large part because Peterman was that bad. In three appearances, he has 108 passing yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. He started Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens and was 5-of-18 for 24 yards and two interceptions before rookie Josh Allen replaced him.

With Allen still nursing an elbow injury, Peterman is the only healthy quarterback on Buffalo's roster. However, multiple people posited new arrival Terrelle Pryor might be preferable to Peterman.

Putting Peterman under center against the Bears is potentially a recipe for disaster. Chicago is tied for second in interceptions with 11, and Buffalo's offensive line ranks 29th in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders. That's a toxic combination for a turnover-prone quarterback who will have to deal with Khalil Mack rushing off the edge.

At this point, the Bills may feel they have nothing to gain by signing another quarterback to take Peterman's place in the depth chart. The team is last in the AFC East at 2-6 with little hope of reaching the postseason, and Allen is clearly the franchise quarterback. Beating the Bears would be satisfying in the short term but change little with regard to the bigger picture.