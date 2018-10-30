NFL Trade Deadline 2018: Demaryius Thomas, Golden Tate Highlight Biggest Moves

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the NFL trade deadline.

Demaryius Thomas Joining Texans

Sensing an opportunity to pull away in the AFC South after five straight wins, the Houston Texans boosted their receiving corps.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans acquired Thomas and a seventh-round draft pick from the Denver Broncos for a fourth- and seventh-round draft pick.

Some Broncos players weren't happy upon learning Thomas was traded away:

Houston needed to add another receiver after Will Fuller V tore his ACL during Thursday's 42-23 win over the Miami Dolphins.

The Texans already have DeAndre Hopkins as their No. 1 wideout. Thomas, who was second on the Broncos with 36 receptions and 402 yards, will line up on the opposite side of the field.

Defending Super Bowl Champs Add Tate

Looking to boost their receiver stable in the second half, the Philadelphia Eagles announced they acquired Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions.

Per Schefter, the Lions will get a third-round draft pick in exchange for Tate.

Tate took to Twitter to say goodbye to the Lions before greeting his new team:

The Eagles are trying to find an offensive spark this season. The defending Super Bowl champions have fallen from third in scoring last season to 21st through eight games in 2018. They find themselves trailing Washington by 1.5 games in the NFC East heading into their bye in Week 9.

Tate's 44 receptions and 517 yards in Detroit this season would lead all Eagles receivers.