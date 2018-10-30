NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jamie Collins, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and More

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Tuesday presents NFL teams with the final opportunity to improve their respective rosters by way of a trade.

A handful of players who would be immediate upgrades for Super Bowl contenders have had their names floated out in trade rumors, but no significant deals have occurred recently with the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline looming.

Although it seems like the New England Patriots have a solid depth chart, they've been mentioned in plenty of trade rumors and could be in the process of bringing back a former player.

On the opposite end of the trade spectrum, the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns are among the teams mentioned as potential sellers as they try to get something in return for their top players.

Latest Trade Buzz

Jamie Collins

Two years after being dealt by the Patriots to the Browns, Jamie Collins could be sent back to New England.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Patriots have had talks about bringing the linebacker back to Foxborough.

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Collins is coming off one of his best games of the season, as he made 11 tackles in Cleveland's Week 8 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In eight games, the 29-year-old linebacker has 55 tackles, 34 of the solo variety and six for a loss.

If the Patriots want to upgrade at linebacker, Collins is a perfect asset to go after since he has familiarity with the system and won't need to take a week or two to make adjustments in his game.

The Browns sent a third-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for Collins in 2016, so a similar price tag might be put on the defender in order for Cleveland to justify what it gets back from New England.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix isn't mired on a poor team, but he has a different reason for being traded from the Green Bay Packers.

The former first-round pick is entering free agency in the offseason, and a deal Tuesday could set him up for an audition with a potential suitor.

Rapaport mentioned some teams are interested in the Green Bay safety, who has 24 solo tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble in 2018.

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

When it comes down to the decision of trading Clinton-Dix, the Packers have to consider two key factors.

Green Bay needs to look at how serious its push will be to re-sign Clinton-Dix in the offseason, and it needs to evaluate what it might get in return.

One way the Packers could justify dealing Clinton-Dix is if they get a pass-rusher in return, as Fox Sports' Jay Glazer mentioned Sunday that the team was in the market for a defensive lineman.

If a deal ends up happening for Clinton-Dix, the Packers should get a decent haul in return, whether it be a player or a decent draft pick to soften the blow of losing one of their best defensive players.

Janoris Jenkins

The New York Giants could be the top seller Tuesday after yet another crushing loss Sunday to Washington.

At 1-7, the Giants don't have much of a chance to make the playoffs, which means the front office could try and bring in draft picks in exchange for some of the top players on the roster.

Defensive back Janoris Jenkins has been the main name tossed out in trade talks, as ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reported the 30-year-old is the most likely to be traded Tuesday.

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

Jenkins might be worth an early-round selection in a trade, but every pick counts for the Giants as they'll try to move past the disappointment of 2018.

Golden Tate

Detroit wide receiver Golden Tate could be the top offensive target in trade talks leading up to the deadline.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Lions have been fielding calls about the 30-year-old, but they won't make a deal unless they're blown away by the offer.

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Tate would be an ideal veteran fit for any receiving corps, but the Lions might need him to make a playoff push in the NFC North, where there isn't a ton of separation between the four teams after Week 8.

If the Lions believe they still have a chance to capture the division title in Matt Patricia's first year as head coach, they should keep Tate.

If the franchise believes it can move on from Tate without damaging a potential playoff push, it makes sense to listen to offers, but right now, it would be best for the Lions to keep him.

