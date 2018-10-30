WWE Raw Results: Ambrose Offers No Explanation and Top Takeaways

WWE Raw Results: Ambrose Offers No Explanation and Top TakeawaysOctober 30, 2018
On the heels of Evolution and with Crown Jewel just four days away, WWE's Raw brand delivered a show that did little to advance its ongoing storylines.
A placeholder until after Friday's WWE Network special, the show can only be categorized as a disappointment.
Find out what the biggest takeaways from the broadcast were with this recap of the largely underwhelming October 29 episode of WWE's flagship show.
WWE Offers No Explanation for Dean Ambrose's Turn
Last week's episode of Raw ended with Dean Ambrose finally executing a heel turn that had been weeks in the making. In the seven days between that show and Monday's, fans wondered what Ambrose would have to say about his actions.
Nothing, as it turns out.
He brooded, pacing back and forth like a caged animal while Seth Rollins demanded he come to the ring. He did not. Instead, Ambrose simply left his spot in the crowd, leaving his former tag team partner and friend seething in the center of the ring.
Yes, Ambrose's explanation for his actions will eventually be made readily apparent, but a promo that established Ambrose as the clear heel and gave fans something to sink their teeth into would have been welcome. After a red-hot angle like last week's, Ambrose should've come out firing.
Instead, fans were left hanging.
It suggested WWE Creative really was not sure of what they wanted to do, so they trotted him out with nothing to say.
Renewed Focus on Tag Team Wrestling
With a Triple Threat match pitting AOP, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable and The Ascension against each other and the debut of the Lucha House Party, WWE Creative emphasized the tag team division on Monday's show.
Considering the Raw tag team champions—Rollins and Ambrose—imploded at the end of last week's show, odds are this was done deliberately to help rebuild the division and set up some sort of tournament for the titles.
The tag team division has been so thoroughly diminished in importance lately that it will take some rebuilding on WWE Creative's part. That none of the teams outside of AOP have any real credibility whatsoever only makes its job that much more difficult.
Recalling Lucha House Party from 205 Live and immediately having them defeat The Revival is an interesting choice, but they have the gimmick and exciting skill set to generate reactions that the other teams can't right now—no matter how good Roode and Gable or The Revival may be.
It will be interesting to see how much effort WWE Creative puts into this tag team renaissance or if the titles simply end up back on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre at some point.
Marquee Names Wasted in Tag Team Match
On the heels of an acclaimed Evolution pay-per-view, the women of WWE Raw teamed up for a massive 10-Woman Tag Team match. The Riott Squad partnered with Mickie James and Alicia Fox to square off with Sasha Banks, Bayley, Natalya and WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita.
Why management opted to use Stratus and Lita in such a forgettable match, without any sort of hype or prior advertising, is a question only it can answer. They are Attitude Era icons and have a fan base that stretches far beyond today's, and their presence could have attracted a few more sets of eyes to Monday's show.
Instead, they hit their spots, worked their match and left with another win in what is sure to be their final appearance for quite some time.
Puzzling, yes, but is anyone really surprised the creative team would make such a questionable decision on the fly?
Nia Jax Heel Turn Teased in Confrontation with Tamina
Nia Jax battled Ember Moon on Monday, just 24 hours after eliminating her to win the 20-Woman Battle Royal at Evolution. During that match, Jax and Tamina teased a momentary alliance, taking the fight to the other women in the contest.
During Jax's match with Moon, Tamina provided a distraction that allowed The Irresistible Force to flatten her opponent and score a win. A tense staredown followed, but nothing came of it.
What one would assume was the first hints of a rivalry, Tamina's distraction of Moon and Jax's readiness to capitalize suggested a heel turn may be on the horizon for Jax as she prepares for a second match with Ronda Rousey.
A powerful duo like Jax and Tamina would be WWE's best option to create a real threat to Rousey's supremacy. It sets up months of potential storytelling and gives the women's division a dominant tandem that could also spell trouble for Bayley and Sasha Banks further down the road.