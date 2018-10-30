WWE Raw Results: Ambrose Offers No Explanation and Top Takeaways

1 of 4

Last week's episode of Raw ended with Dean Ambrose finally executing a heel turn that had been weeks in the making. In the seven days between that show and Monday's, fans wondered what Ambrose would have to say about his actions.

Nothing, as it turns out.

He brooded, pacing back and forth like a caged animal while Seth Rollins demanded he come to the ring. He did not. Instead, Ambrose simply left his spot in the crowd, leaving his former tag team partner and friend seething in the center of the ring.

Yes, Ambrose's explanation for his actions will eventually be made readily apparent, but a promo that established Ambrose as the clear heel and gave fans something to sink their teeth into would have been welcome. After a red-hot angle like last week's, Ambrose should've come out firing.

Instead, fans were left hanging.

It suggested WWE Creative really was not sure of what they wanted to do, so they trotted him out with nothing to say.