Report: Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti Eyeing Return from Knee Injury in November

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2018

LEGANES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona in action during the La Liga match between CD Leganes and FC Barcelona at Estadio Municipal de Butarque on September 26, 2018 in Leganes, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Samuel Umtiti could reportedly return to action for Barcelona after the next international break in mid-November having spent the last month on the sidelines due to a knee injury. 

According to Luis F. Rojo of Marca, the centre-back could start training with the Barca squad again in the next week after seeing the pain in his knee abate, while the improvement in his condition has made surgery "very unlikely."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Barcelona Tell Dembele to Find a New Club

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Barcelona Tell Dembele to Find a New Club

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    El Shaarawy Offered New Roma Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    El Shaarawy Offered New Roma Deal

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Sergio Ramos Likes Savage Instagram Post About Teammates

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sergio Ramos Likes Savage Instagram Post About Teammates

    Sportbible
    via Sportbible

    Matic: With Confidence Martial Could Be One of the League's Best

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Matic: With Confidence Martial Could Be One of the League's Best

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report