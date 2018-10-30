Report: Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti Eyeing Return from Knee Injury in November

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Samuel Umtiti could reportedly return to action for Barcelona after the next international break in mid-November having spent the last month on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

According to Luis F. Rojo of Marca, the centre-back could start training with the Barca squad again in the next week after seeing the pain in his knee abate, while the improvement in his condition has made surgery "very unlikely."

