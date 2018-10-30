NFL Trade Deadline 2018: Twitter Reacts to Trades, Fails, Surprises, Non-Deals

NFL Trade Deadline 2018: Twitter Reacts to Trades, Fails, Surprises, Non-DealsOctober 30, 2018
Traditionally, the NFL trade deadline has come and gone with little fanfare—and with a lot less activity than you'd see in the NBA or Major League Baseball. We saw a shift in the trend last season, though, as players like Jimmy Garoppolo, Kelvin Benjamin and Duane Brown were moved just before the deadline.
That trend continued in 2018, as we saw a surge in activity the week before the deadline and then a flurry of moves just before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Yes, the NFL trade deadline is now an actual event.
As Kevin Clark of The Ringer stated, the deadline-day activity felt like something you'd see in MLB:
Kevin Clark @bykevinclark
A third-round pick for perhaps a half-season rental. We've gone full baseball trade deadline. I'm in heaven. https://t.co/SBOzUPUnVj
As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, the Detroit Lions traded wide receiver Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick. Tate, who has 517 yards and three touchdowns, is still a quality receiver, and he should help expand the Eagles offense.
The prospect of playing for the defending Super Bowl champion seems to have Tate a little, shall we say, pumped:
Tate wasn't the only veteran receiver moved just before the deadline, either. The Denver Broncos decided to trade Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans for a fourth-round pick and a swapping of seventh-rounders, as reported by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
Terms: The #Texans are trading for #Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas in exchange for a 4th round pick and the teams are also swapping 7th rounders. Big move for Houston.
Like Tate, Thomas has passed the 30-year-old mark but continue to be productive. He has 402 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Adding Thomas makes a ton of sense for the Texans, who lost wide receiver Will Fuller to a torn ACL in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. However, as NFL Media's Lance Zierlein points out, the Texans may want to rework Thomas' contract:
Lance Zierlein @LanceZierlein
The addition of Demaryius Thomas gives the Texans another big target who can operate wide AND vertically. I don't see the Texans offering a 4th rounder without expecting to re-do contract at some point. The consistent durability issues of Will Fuller make this a necessary move.
Thomas is currently owed $14 million in base salary for 2019.
One of the deals made in the week before the deadline had the Dallas Cowboys sending a first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders for Amari Cooper. Considering the prices for Tate and Thomas at the deadline—and the fifth-round pick the New England Patriots paid for Josh Gordon early in the season—Dallas' move appears questionable at best in hindsight.
Grant Paulsen @granthpaulsen
As wide receiver trades keep getting made, the Cowboys Amari Cooper deal looks worse and worse. Josh Gordon netted a 5 Demaryius Thomas got a 4 Golden Tate brought back a 3 Dallas dealt a 1 for Cooper.
Adam Rank @adamrank
Ever spend big money on a pair of kicks only to have your rival roll up with a better pair that cost $100 less? That's how the Cowboys must feel watching the Eagles get Golden Tate for a 3rd.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Golden Tate: 3rd-round pick Demaryius Thomas: 4th-round pick Josh Gordon: 5th-round pick ?? Amari Cooper: 1st-round pick https://t.co/VB1adWP2OQ
Cooper has just 208 yards receiving and one touchdown this season.
While the Lions and Broncos moved their wide receivers in order to get value while they could, the Green Bay Packers may have moved on from running back/receiver Ty Montgomery for other reasons.
Montgomery fumbled on an ill-advised kick-return attempt in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. That cost quarterback Aaron Rodgers a shot at one final comeback attempt facing a two-point deficit.
Montgomery had already slipped out of favor in the offense, and that decision may have sealed his fate:
Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith
The thing is, even if Ty Montgomery hadn't fumbled, his decision to take the kickoff out of the end zone was terrible for other reasons: It cost the Packers the two-minute warning, and he didn't even reach the 25-yard line. The fumble was just the icing on the cake.
Montgomery now goes to the Baltimore Ravens on the cheap. According to NFL Media's Andrew Siciliano, in fact, the Ravens got a steal:
Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano
Ty Montgomery is a good player. Trading him for 2020 7th rounder is a giveaway.
Montgomery wasn't the only player the Packers decided to move before the deadline either. They also moved safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, sending him to the Washington Redskins:
What's interesting is that Clinton-Dix may have wanted to go to a different team. As Zach Kruse of Packers Wire pointed out, the safety did his best to ensure teams knew he was available:
Zach Kruse @zachkruse2
Not sure if it means anything, but Ha Ha Clinton-Dix re-tweeted @RapSheet's report from this morning on Clinton-Dix being available for trade.
If Clinton-Dix did indeed want out, this move could prove to be a win-win.
Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood
In both trades, you could argue addition by subtraction. Especially with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. #Packers tried making him a team leader, but that always felt like stuffing a square peg into a round hole. Team leaders don't broadcast their intent to play elsewhere during a season.
Hopefully, addition by subtraction does help the Packer out this season. If not, we could be looking at another incredible season for Rodgers with nothing to show for it.
Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL
Honest question for Packers fans: How do you feel about Ha Ha Clinton-Dix trade? Certainly doesn't help them win this year so just conceding another @AaronRodgers12 season in his prime? 8 years in a row not even getting to the Super Bowl w/ most talented QB ever ...
Those Rams the Packers fell to in Week 8? They made a move to improve their pass rush just before the deadline, snagging edge-rusher and former third overall pick Dante Fowler Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
If Los Angeles can coax quality production out of Fowler, it could turn a pass rush that has already produced 22 sacks into an elite unit. Buying low on former first-round talents is a trend for these Rams.
Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano
.@RamsNFL, once again, have 7 former 1st-round picks on their defense. Aaron Donald Ndamukong Suh Michael Brockers Aqib Talib Marcus Peters Mark Barron Dante Fowler, Jr.
Benjamin Allbright @AllbrightNFL
Rams dont even draft people anymore. They just let other teams draft and then trade mid round picks for them...
Jacksonville, meanwhile, gets rid of a player who simply hasn't worked out.
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
DE Dante Fowler had become a combustible piece in a combustible locker room in Jacksonville, which colors the asking price for him dropping over the last couple months.
Speaking of not working out, running back Le'Veon Bell hasn't done any of that for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. With James Conner taking hold of the starting role, the Steelers probably would have liked to get something in return for Bell while they can, but that isn't going to happen.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Not that there was much doubt, but Steelers' RB Le'Veon Bell won't be traded, because he can't be traded, because he still hasn't reported to the Steelers' and signed his franchise tender as of 1 pm. Without signing by 4 pm today, he can't be dealt. So no Bell trade this season.
It's hard to get traded when you refuse to be under contract.
Bell is far from the only notable player who didn't get moved before the deadline. Schefter reported on Tuesday that Cleveland Browns linebacker Jamie Collins, New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins and Raiders pass-rusher Bruce Irvin were also the subjects of trade talks:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From @gmfb: Which defenders are involved in trade talks? #Packers S Haha Clinton-Dix, #Browns LB Jamie Collins, #Raiders pass-rusher Bruce Irvin, #Giants CB Janoris Jenkins and others... https://t.co/oNJCyhP4LC
Jenkins was a popular name heading into the trade deadline, as was Giants safety Landon Collins. However, New York decided to stop the selling at Damon Harrison and Eli Apple.
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton
Guess it wasn’t a fire sale for Giants after all. No more trades, at least until after the season
It's a little surprising that the Giants didn't try to make more deals, especially since at 1-7, their season is essentially over. It's also a little surprising a potential buyer like the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't add a piece or two.
SteelerNation @SteeIerNation
#Steelers made some calls, but weren't able to make any deals. They'll stand pat with what they have.
The Patriots, frequently active in the trading game, also failed to get a deal done before the trade deadline, though they did try to acquire Thomas, per NFL Network's Michael Giardi:
Michael Giardi @MikeGiardi
#Patriots stayed in on Demaryius Thomas throughout. League source believes Pats request for Broncos to eat money on the trade led Denver to go in a different direction. A competitive offer but not - obviously - enough.
Even though some anticipated deals didn't get done, this was still one of the most active deadline days we've ever seen in the NFL. Now, we'll spend the final nine weeks of the season figuring out which deals or non-deals will have a significant impact.
Making a splash is exciting, but it only really matters if it gets you closer to a Super Bowl.
