NFL Trade Deadline 2018: Latest Rumors Heading into Deadline Day

The NFL trade deadline arrives Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and several squads may soon decide they're leaving nothing to chance when it comes to bulking up their roster.

While it's never easy to tell whether trade talks will turn into actual transactions, the rumor mill is nonetheless buzzing with potential difference-makers who might be on the move.

The latest and greatest trade buzz is all analyzed below.

Patriots In The Wide Receiver Market?

The New England Patriots have no obvious holes in their passing attack.

They have receiving stars as both deep threats (Josh Gordon) and intermediate options (Julian Edelman), plus depth in either role. They might have the league's most electric tight end (Rob Gronkowski) and one of its best receiving options out of the backfield (James White).

And, oh yeah, that Tom Brady guy is still slinging it all around the field with both expert ball placement and shrewd decision-making.

But any club in the Super Bowl chase understands there is always room for improvement. The Pats are no different, as NFL.com's Ian Rapaport reported they're eyeing two potential impact additions at wideout:

As scary as this sounds, New England could have its pick of the bunch, as neither option sounds especially cost-prohibitive.

Rival executives told CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora they think the Denver Broncos might not fetch more than "a late-round pick" for Demaryius Thomas. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, meanwhile, opined the asking price for Golden Tate could be in "the range of a mid-round draft pick, maybe a fourth-rounder."

While Thomas' numbers have taken a hit this season, he's only two years removed from a 90-catch, 1,083-yard Pro Bowl campaign. Tate has 44 receptions for 517 yards and and three scores through seven outings, and he's caught at least 90 passes for 1,000-plus yards in three of the last four seasons.

The Patriots (6-2) picked up their fifth consecutive win Monday night and enjoy a two-game cushion on their closest competition in the AFC East, the 4-4 Miami Dolphins.

Bills To Be Sellers?

The Buffalo Bills have made just one playoff appearance in the 2000s. There is little (if any) reason to believe they'll add to that total in 2018.

They not only have just two wins to show for their first eight tilts, they also own the league's worst point differential at minus-113.

It comes as little surprise, then, that Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported hearing a sense in league circles that the Bills "could become sellers as the trade deadline approaches." And this was before Buffalo stomached a 25-6 defeat at the hands of New England on Monday, the Bills' second straight double-digit loss and fourth this season.

The logical question, of course, is what a bottom-feeder like this even has to offer.

Florio mentioned hearing three possible names on the move: Kelvin Benjamin, Shaq Lawson and LeSean McCoy. It's hard to imagine clubs are falling over themselves to chase this trio, since Benjamin has just one touchdown, Lawson only has one sack and McCoy has yet to find the end zone.

That said, Benjamin (28th pick in 2014) and Lawson (19th in 2016) were both relatively recent first-round selections. And McCoy has six 1,000-yard rushing efforts under his belt, including last season's 1,138-yard, six-score performance.

In other words, interested parties won't be eyeing these players for what they are, but rather what they might become (or, in McCoy's case, what they've been before). All it takes is one team to think it can unlock the potential of Benjamin or Lawson or get McCoy back on track for Buffalo to perhaps pick up an asset for what looks like it will be a daunting rebuilding project.

Steelers "Open" To Moving Le'Veon Bell?

Remember him?

Three-time Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell still hasn't made his 2018 debut while holding out for a new deal. Despite reports surfacing of a possible return at different points, he has just as many rushing attempts as you and I do.

Still, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping his obvious talent level—he rushed for 1,291 yards and added 655 receiving yards just last season—can convince someone he's worth the gamble.

League sources told La Canfora the Steelers "remain open to moving" Bell and "are hopeful the Eagles rekindle their trade discussions from last month." The CBS scribe adds "a third-round pick would likely get a deal done."

Now, it's important to remember that the cost for Bell goes beyond what it takes to acquire him. He has been patiently awaiting a new contract, while word has leaked he previously declined offers of $47 million over three seasons and up to $70 million for five years.

The Steelers and any potential trade partner also need Bell's cooperation here. As ESPN's Jeremy Fowler pointed out, "the Steelers can't trade him right now because Bell hasn't signed his franchise tag. A team can't deal an unsigned player."

Maybe someone thinks Bell is worth is as much as he does and is able to pull this off before the buzzer. At this point, Pittsburgh hardly seems forced to act given the production of second-year back James Conner, who holds top-five NFL rankings in rushing yards (599, third) and rushing touchdowns (nine, second).

But given how much attention has already been given to Bell's situation, it's only right he'd factor into the drama leading up to the trade deadline.

Statistics used courtesy of NFL.com.