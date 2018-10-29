Sex Toys Thrown onto Field During Patriots vs. Bills on Monday Night Football

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2018

A New England Patriots flag is seen in the parking lot of New Era Field prior to an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Patriots, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

In what's becoming an annual tradition, Buffalo Bills fans threw multiple sex toys onto the field during Monday's game between the Bills and New England Patriots.

The saga began when an intrepid member of the Bills Mafia launched a sex toy into the field of play during Buffalo's 41-25 defeat to the Patriots on Oct. 30, 2016. It happened again in 2017 as the Bills again lost 23-3 to New England on Dec. 3, 2017.

Somehow, the image of a sex toy on the turf isn't inspiring Bills players to victory, as they lost Monday's matchup, 25-6.

If Bills fans wanted to be really helpful, then they could throw a starting quarterback in the team's direction.

