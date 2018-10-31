David Price to Opt into Remaining 4 Years on Red Sox Contract

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

David Price is set to opt into the final four years of his contract with the Boston Red Sox.

According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, Price commented on his contract status at Wednesday's World Series parade, saying, "I'm not going anywhere."

The pitcher will make $127 million over the final four seasons of the seven-year deal he signed before the 2016 season, including $31 million in 2019, per Spotrac.

Price has been an effective front-line starter for Boston over the past three years, totaling a 39-19 record and 3.74 ERA in the regular season. While elbow inflammation cut short his 2017 efforts, he bounced back in 2018 with a 3.58 ERA, which ranked 11th in the American League.

This run came after he earned five All-Star selections and a Cy Young Award during his time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers.

The only question left was whether he could replicate this success in the playoffs, but he answered any doubts with his World Series performance. Price earned two wins while producing a 1.98 ERA in three appearances as the Red Sox won their fourth title in 15 years.

He was also well aware of what this run meant when speaking to reporters after the clinching Game 5.

"I hold all the cards now," Price said of his postseason legacy, per Alyson Footer of MLB.com. "And that feels so good. That feels so good. I can't tell you how good it feels to hold that trump card. And you guys have had it for a long time. You've played that card extremely well. But you don't have it anymore; none of you do, and that feels really good."

The left-hander can use the trump card against reporters, but he won't against the team, as he won't seek a new deal in free agency. Despite his brilliant October performance, it would have been difficult for the 33-year-old to find a better contract on the open market.

Boston should once again have one of the top rotations in the majors next year with Price, Chris Sale and Rick Porcello all returning.