Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Lineup Advice, Stars to Exploit and Sleeper Options

Week 8 NFL action is complete as the New England Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills, 25-6 in a Monday Night Football game that didn't feature an offensive touchdown until the fourth quarter.

Expect far more scoring in Week 9 as a few potential shootouts are on the horizon. Some of them are discussed below in the midst of analysis on players to start and sit in fantasy football leagues. We'll also take a look at four sleepers.

Quarterback

Start 'Em: Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were relieved of their duties on Monday. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is now the interim coach, while Freddie Kitchens is the offensive coordinator.

The guess here is that the switch results in a small level of improvement, especially against a Kansas City Chiefs team that has allowed 23 or more points per game in six of eight contests.

Furthermore, the Chiefs will sling the ball all game with success if this season is any indication, as they're averaging 36.3 points per game.

That should mean more work for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is traversing through his rookie season under tough circumstances. In addition to the coaching change, the Browns have allowed the most sacks in football, with Mayfield taking 20 of them. However, Mayfield could pile up the stats in this one if he's making a lot of passing attempts.

Sit 'Em: Detroit Lions QB Matt Stafford at Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings defense has returned to its usually solid form under head coach Mike Zimmer after a sluggish start to the season, notably holding the New Orleans Saints offense to just 23 points and 270 net yards on Sunday. Quarterback Drew Brees was accurate (18-of-23) but threw for just 120 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

That could spell trouble for Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford, who has taken a fantasy hit with the team committing more to a rushing attack behind rookie Kerryon Johnson and veteran LeGarrette Blount. Right now, he's ranked just 19th among quarterbacks in fantasy points per game in Yahoo leagues (h/t FFToday.com). Therefore, Stafford is a viable starter in two-quarterback leagues only.

Sleeper: Washington Redskins QB Alex Smith vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have allowed point totals of 43, 37, 41, 29 and 20 in their last five games, and the last number comes with an asterisk as it came against the New York Giants, who have one of the worst offenses in football.

A road tilt with the 5-2 Washington Redskins provides a much tougher challenge, and that could mean a good game from quarterback Alex Smith.

While the 14-year veteran hasn't exactly set the fantasy world on fire (173 passing yards per game in his past three outings), the Falcons have allowed the second-most fantasy points in the league to the position. He's a good starting option if necessary.

Running Back

Start 'Em: New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram vs. Los Angeles Rams

For the first time all season, an over/under total has hit the 60-point mark as the Saints and Los Angeles Rams' game inched up a full point after the open, per OddsShark. That could mean some scoring opportunities for running back Mark Ingram, who has averaged 16 touches per game in three contests this year.

Ingram isn't much of a pass-catching threat, especially with backfield mate Alvin Kamara assuming much of that work. However, he will get a few extra points in that regard, as he's had seven catches. He's a good fit as a second running back or flex.

Sit 'Em: New York Jets RB Isaiah Crowell at Miami Dolphins

New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell has rushed for just 94 yards on 37 carries since dropping 215 yards on the Denver Broncos in Week 5. Crowell has been battling a foot injury for a few weeks, although he started practicing in full in the lead-in to the Week 8 battle with the Chicago Bears.

While Crowell stands to see more chances with backfield mate Bilal Powell out for the season, a road tilt with the Miami Dolphins for a game with the second-lowest listed over/under total (45.5 points, per OddsShark) isn't a great matchup. Crowell should be left on the bench.

Sleeper: Cleveland Browns RB Duke Johnson Jr. vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The aforementioned Browns coaching change may be the best thing to happen for Cleveland running back Duke Johnson's career. He's averaged just 5.3 touches per game this season under the Jackson/Haley regime, but might he get more chances under Kitchens?

Because of that switch, Johnson might be worth a shot, especially if the Browns must pass more to stay with the Chiefs. Johnson led the team with 74 receptions last year and is the best pass-catching back on the roster.

Wide Receiver

Start 'Em: Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin at Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will start in Week 9 at the Carolina Panthers, replacing Jameis Winston (10 interceptions over five games). Fitzpatrick gives the team the best chance to win right now, as he has 13 touchdowns in three full games and parts of two others.

That could mean better outings for all Bucs, including wideout Chris Godwin, who saw the second-most playing time at wideout for his team in Week 8.

While Godwin had a quiet day (two catches, 32 yards), he did see seven targets, which marked the fifth time in seven games that he'd had six or more in a game. Godwin should have the opportunities and playing time to get it done in Week 9 at the Carolina Panthers and all season.

Sit 'Em: Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper vs. Tennessee Titans

A wait-and-see approach may be best for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper for at least one game. Will he have good chemistry with quarterback Dak Prescott (the bye week certainly came at the right time), or will the two not be on the same page right away?

The Tennessee Titans aren't an imposing matchup, but they don't give up many points (18.1 per game). Keep Cooper on the bench until we see how things develop with him in Dallas.

Sleeper: New Orleans WR Tre'Quan Smith vs. Los Angeles Rams

Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith may have only seen four targets in his game with the Vikings last Sunday, but in fairness, his target share was still an impressive 17.3 percent. Brees isn't likely throwing just 23 times in his matchup with the Rams on Sunday, as he should be engaging in a back-and-forth shootout in a battle of high-powered offenses.

That could mean more opportunities for Smith, who only needs a few targets to break a game open (he notably had three catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns vs. the 'Skins).

Tight End

Start 'Em: Minnesota Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph vs. Detroit Lions

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph hasn't scored a touchdown in five weeks, but he's seen six through eight targets in all but two games. At some point, he has to be on the right end of touchdown variance.

He has a shot against the Lions, who have given up 70 yards and/or a touchdown to the tight end position in five of seven games this season. Look for Rudolph to have a bounce-back game.

Sit 'Em: Houston Texans TE Jordan Thomas at Denver Broncos

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Thomas may have caught two touchdown passes vs. the Dolphins last Thursday, but (a) he was filling in for the sick Ryan Griffin and (b) he had just four targets.

Griffin has been out with an illness for two straight weeks, but the Texans had just three full days of rest between Week 7 and 8 games, so he didn't have much time to recover.

If Griffin is back for Week 9 (his status is currently unknown), then that may decrease Thomas' time, leading to fewer opportunities. As is, catching a touchdown once every two targets isn't sustainable.

Sleeper: Seattle Seahawks TE Ed Dickson vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson signed a three-year, $14 million deal with the team this offseason, but he missed the first six games with a groin injury.

He announced his return on Sunday though with two catches for 54 yards and one touchdown.

Dickson and Nick Vannett are the only two tight ends receiving playing time on the roster, with the former the better pass-catching option. It's possible Dickson gets an increased of playing time forward as he works his way back from the injury.