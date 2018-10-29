NFL Week 9 Odds: Early Lines for Packers vs. Patriots, Saints vs. Rams, More

NFL Week 9 Odds: Early Lines for Packers vs. Patriots, Saints vs. Rams, MoreOctober 29, 2018
Even before Week 8 comes to an end, fans can get excited about a loaded slate of NFL games in Week 9.
The opening lines have been announced, via OddsShark, with nearly every game expected to be decided by a single possession. The highly anticipated NFC battle between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams opened as a pick 'em, while the New England Patriots are six-point favorites against the Green Bay Packers.
Week 9 Lines
Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers (SF -3.5)
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (MIN -5)
Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills (TBD)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (CAR -6.5)
Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns (KC -8)
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (MIA -3)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (BAL -3)
Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins (WAS -1.5)
Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks (PK)
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (DEN -2.5)
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints (PK)
Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots (NE -6)
Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys (DAL -6.5)
Although it's not a primetime game, the battle between the Rams and Saints seems to stand out as it could potentially decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Los Angeles is the last undefeated team left in the NFL, although the squad is coming off a tough test against the Packers on Sunday in which it barely survived with a 29-27 win. Meanwhile, New Orleans is 6-1 with six straight victories behind Drew Brees and an improving defense.
Both teams have shown they are legitimate contenders, but this game will give the winner a mental edge going forward.
The Packers and Patriots will be a fun one to watch thanks to the quarterback battle between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, which Sunday Night Football is already hyping:
SNF on NBC @SNFonNBC
How do you settle the debate over who is the ‘Greatest of All Time?’ @Jumpman23 wants to see it happen head-to-head. https://t.co/L4v6kOvJfF
The problem is Rodgers hasn't been able to lead his team to better than a 3-3-1 record this season. A tough road game could make things even worse for the Packers' playoff chances.
With the Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins-Atlanta Falcons and other games also having serious playoff implications, fans could be in for potentially the best week of the 2018 season.
Browns Needed to Fire Hue to Save Baker