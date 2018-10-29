Kyle Shanahan on Pierre Garcon Trade Rumors: 'It Is a Possibility'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says wide receiver Pierre Garcon could be moved ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

"We've looked into everything," Shanahan told reporters following Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. "Teams have talked about it. It is a possibility, but nothing is for sure right now."

"He's one of the guys that people have asked about and we have talked about, but nothing is going down right now," he continued. "We'll see how these next two days play out with Pierre and a lot of people."

Garcon, 32, is making $6.6 million in 2018. He is due a $5.7 million base salary in 2019, which is non-guaranteed.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.