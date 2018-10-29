Kyle Shanahan on Pierre Garcon Trade Rumors: 'It Is a Possibility'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 07: Pierre Garcon #15 of the San Francisco 49ers gets tackled by Josh Bynes #57 and Bene' Benwikere #23 of the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says wide receiver Pierre Garcon could be moved ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

"We've looked into everything," Shanahan told reporters following Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. "Teams have talked about it. It is a possibility, but nothing is for sure right now."

"He's one of the guys that people have asked about and we have talked about, but nothing is going down right now," he continued. "We'll see how these next two days play out with Pierre and a lot of people."

Garcon, 32, is making $6.6 million in 2018. He is due a $5.7 million base salary in 2019, which is non-guaranteed.

         

