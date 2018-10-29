NFL Week 9 Picks: Early Odds Tips, Spreads and Predictions for Latest Schedule

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

Of the 13 games on the NFL Week 9 schedule, two will be talked about ad nauseam in anticipation.

The first of the two Herculean clashes pits the undefeated Los Angeles Rams against their stiffest competition to win the NFC, the New Orleans Saints.

Sunday's nightcap features a duel of Hall of Fame quarterbacks, with Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers into Gillette Stadium to face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Some of the other Week 9 contests will be important in terms of the AFC and NFC standings, but unless one of them turns into the Game of the Year, all of our focus will be directed at the pair of heavyweight clashes.

Week 9 Schedule (Available Odds via OddsShark)

All Times ET.

Picks in bold are against the spread.

Thursday, November 1

Oakland at San Francisco (-3) (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, November 4

Detroit at Minnesota (-6) (1 p.m., Fox)

Chicago at Buffalo (1 p.m., Fox)

Tampa Bay at Carolina (-5.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Kansas City (-8.5) at Cleveland (1 p.m., CBS)

New York Jets at Miami (-3) (1 p.m., CBS)

Pittsburgh at Baltimore (-3) (1 p.m., CBS)

Atlanta at Washington (-2.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle (-2.5) (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Houston at Denver (-1) (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans (Even) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Green Bay at New England (-6) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, November 5

Tennessee at Dallas (-4) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Take The Packers As Heavy Underdogs Early

After watching the Green Bay Packers come close to winning on the road in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, it's recommended to take Mike McCarthy's team as a heavy underdog going into Gillette Stadium,

Each of the last three games the Packers have played in have been decided by one possession and all but two of their contests have had a winning margin of more than eight points.

New England is in the middle of a similar pattern, as its last two victories have been one-score games, but that trend could change in Buffalo Monday night.

Look for the Packers to find some advantages on offense by watching the tape of the Patriots' narrow win over Kansas City.

Although the Packers don't have comparable players at the skill positions to the Chiefs, Rodgers and McCarthy should be able to find holes in the New England defense they can exploit for four quarters.

At the moment, the 6.5-point line makes sense because of New England's home-field advantage, but expect the number to drop with bettors believing in Rodgers.

Take the 6.5 points if you can early in the week because if a drop in odds occurs later in the week, you're not only banking on the Packers to cover, but to go into Gillette Stadium and win.

Wait For Rams-Saints Line To Develop

While jumping on the Packers is a good idea for Week 9, patience will be required for Sunday's NFC showdown in New Orleans.

The opening line for the Rams-Saints clash is understandably miniscule because of where both teams sit in the standings.

If the game was being played in Los Angeles, the Rams might have been favored by a few points, but since New Orleans contains one of the best home-field advantages in the league, the Saints might end up as a small favorite.

As Sunday gets closer, the line will develop more and hopefully trend in one direction to establish a clear favorite and underdog.

If there isn't much of a difference between the opening and closing lines, your pick against the spread will be who you think wins straight up.

If the small line isn't intriguing enough to bet on, the over/under line, which is expected to be in the fifties, is your best bet on this game.

