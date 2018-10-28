Barry Church Calls London Arrest with Jaguars Teammates 'A Misunderstanding'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church called his arrest Saturday morning in London "a misunderstanding" when speaking with reporters following his team's 24-18 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

"There was definitely a misunderstanding, but as far as my actions are concerned, I take full responsibility," Church said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "I don't want to be a distraction or anything like that to my team and my teammates, but we handled it as a private matter within the team and we'll just go from there."

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Church and a group of Jaguars players were at a nightclub in London. The players received "bottles of champagne and other high-end liquors" they believed were complementary from the club.



Instead, the club handed the players a bill for the alcohol. The Sun's Mike Sullivan reported the tab totaled about £50,000 (slightly more than $64,000).

A source told Sullivan the players were in a verbal argument with the nightclub's security before a fight broke out. Police then arrested Church, along with fellow safeties Ronnie Harrison and Jarrod Wilson and cornerback D.J. Hayden.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the bill eventually got paid and that local authorities weren't going to pursue charges. Garafolo added the Jaguars will issue internal discipline to Church, Harrison, Wilson and Hayden.

All but Hayden played Sunday against the Eagles, and his absence was injury-related. He didn't practice Tuesday or Wednesday and was limited Friday while dealing with a toe issue.