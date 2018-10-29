NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 9

0 of 32

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

It seems like only yesterday that the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles were kicking off the 2018 NFL season. But here we are, eight weeks in and preparing to turn the calendar to November.

That in two months the Falcons and Eagles have gone from trendy playoff (or even Super Bowl) picks to hanging on for dear life tells you everything you need to know about how wild and wacky the NFL can be.

Consider this, per NFL Research, Entering Week 7, the 3-2 Bears were in sole possession of first place in the NFC North. After losing to the Patriots, they dropped to last place. In last place entering Week 8, the Bears defeated the Jets... and are now back in sole possession of 1st place in the division.

How wild is that?!

That Bears win was just a minor happening in Week 8. We had a playoff rematch in Minneapolis. A potential playoff preview in Los Angeles. And a titanic struggle in Phoenix between two titans of terrible.

That last one may be a touch sarcastic.

As has been the case every week this season, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brent Sobleski, Brad Gagnon and Gary Davenport have gathered as Week 8 winds down to rank the league's teams, from No. 32 to No. 1.

Both bookends are the same as the week before. But there's a ton of moving and shaking in-between—including movement in the top-five.