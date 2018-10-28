Report: Browns OC Todd Haley's Job in Jeopardy Because of Offense's Struggles

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have already made changes at quarterback, running back and wide receiver in an effort to fix their offense.

Replacing their offensive coordinator could be next.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Browns could fire offensive coordinator Todd Haley if their performance does not improve. Haley has clashed with head coach Hue Jackson, who has spoken openly about potentially taking on play-calling duties.

