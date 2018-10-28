Carson Wentz Leads Eagles to Win vs. Jaguars in London

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles may have just salvaged their season.

Led by a strong performance from Carson Wentz, the Eagles defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday morning, 24-18, moving them to 4-4 on the season. The loss dropped Jacksonville to 3-5, meanwhile, putting its playoff hopes in jeopardy.

Wentz overcame two first-half turnovers to lead the Eagles to the win, throwing for 286 yards and three scores while completing 21 of his 30 passes. His counterpart, Blake Bortles, made plays with his legs (43 rushing yards) and threw for 286 yards and a score, though he was unable to hurt the Eagles down the field with any regularity, averaging just 7.0 yards per attempt.

Philadelphia's front seven also came up big, holding Jacksonville to just 70 rushing yards while sacking Bortles four times.

The win kept the defending champions in the playoff picture, while the Jaguars—who reached last season's AFC Championship Game—will now need a miraculous turnaround to get back into postseason consideration.

Wentz's Brilliance Papers Over Eagles' Glaring Flaws

The Eagles have injuries all over the roster, namely on the offensive line and in the secondary. That secondary has been porous in recent weeks. They could use an upgrade at running back and a deep threat at wide receiver. They've struggled to close games, losing four contests by six or fewer points.

But they have Wentz. And Wentz makes them a threat to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Most 4-4 teams don't belong in the championship conversation. But while Wentz has had his hiccups since returning from an ACL tear last season, he's largely played excellent football, and his performance Sunday was perhaps a microcosm of his season in general.

His two first-half turnovers hurt the Eagles. But after that he was fantastic, extending plays with his legs, making some truly impressive throws and helping the Eagles convert seven of their 12 third-down attempts. Jacksonville's struggles getting Philly off the field led to 32 minutes and 38 seconds of possession for the Eagles.

He now has 13 passing touchdowns to just two interceptions in six games. Maybe he isn't in the MVP conversation, but had he been healthy to start the season—and had the Eagles closed out a few more of their tight losses—he might have wormed his way into that talk, especially given that he was the front-runner for the award a season ago before his injury.

The Eagles still need offensive balance, of course, which they showed on Sunday with 133 yards on the ground (though 28 of those yards came from Wentz and another 14 came from wideout Nelson Agholor). And unlike last week, Wentz and the Eagles played well in the fourth quarter.

On the team's first fourth-quarter drive, Wentz led them to a touchdown. And on the final drive of the game, with the chance to put the Jaguars away, Wentz found Jordan Matthews for a crucial 13-yard, first-down pass. Two Wendell Smallwood runs and a first down later, the Eagles were in the victory formation.

It wasn't perfect. It wasn't always pretty. But when the Eagles needed Wentz to come up with a big play, he generally did, and it was the difference on Sunday morning.

And it may be the difference for a shaky Eagles team in the second half of the season as Philadelphia seeks to claim an NFC East title and go on another postseason run.

What's Next?

The injury-plagued Eagles head into their bye week before a Week 10 divisional showdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 11, while the Jaguars also have a bye week before facing the Indianapolis Colts in two weeks.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.