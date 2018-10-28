NFL Trade Deadline 2018: Date, End Time, Hottest Rumors, Predictions and More

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

NFL teams have two more days to improve their rosters by way of a trade.

A handful of deals occurred before the start of Week 8, as Dallas acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders and the New York Giants shipped corner back Eli Apple to New Orleans and defensive tackle Damon Harrison to Detroit.

The Giants and Raiders could be among the sellers in the next 48 hours as well, while the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could all send players to contending franchises as well.

The trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and once the games conclude Sunday, there should be an uptick in interest surrounding a few high-profile players, some of which are already being linked with potential deals.

Hottest Rumors and Predictions

DeSean Jackson

Tampa Bay wide receiver DeSean Jackson requested a trade not too long ago, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

According to Rapaport's report, the Buccaneers refused to grant the request by made the 31-year-old speedster.

Jackson, who has three 100-yard receiving performances in 2018, is halfway to his sixth 1,000-yard receiving season, but his production declined since Jameis Winston returned to the starting quarterback role in place of backup Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Although the Buccaneers turned down the initial request from Jackson, they could justify trading Jackson and slide Chris Godwin into the No. 2 wide receiver role behind Mike Evans.

If a deal for Jackson were to go down, a team would have to take on the back half of his $11 million deal for 2018 and the $10 million he's owed next season, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Houston is among the teams in need of a wide receiver after Will Fuller suffered a torn ACL in Thursday's game against Miami, while one of Jackson's former teams, the Washington Redskins, could use an upgrade as they chase the NFC East title.

It's hard to see Tampa Bay trading Jackson already, and it could have more reluctance to do so if it beats Cincinnati Sunday to put itself into the NFC wild-card conversation at 4-3.

Prediction: Jackson garners some interest, but stays with Tampa Bay.

Tyrod Taylor

There's always a need across the NFL at quarterback, and Cleveland backup Tyrod Taylor could fill that hole for a few teams.

Taylor lost the starting job in Cleveland to rookie Baker Mayfield early in the season, and he could be a perfect fit elsewhere as either a fill-in starter or a trustworthy backup.

According to the MMQB's Albert Breer, the Browns will listen to offers for the 29-year-old ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

As recently as a week ago, Browns head coach Hue Jackson told reporters there were no discussions about trading Taylor, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal.

However, the right offer could sway the Browns' thinking in another direction, and they've already shown they're willing to trade veteran players, as they shipped Carlos Hyde to Jacksonville.

If the Browns are receptive to offers for their backup signal caller, a handful of teams should be interested, but it might hard for the Jaguars to enter the race for Taylor after already giving up a fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Hyde.

The more likely scenario involving a trade for Taylor would see a contender go after the former Buffalo quarterback as an insurance policy just in case a starter gets injured.

It all comes down to the right fit for Taylor, and although there might be some teams struggling with quarterback play, there's a lot of commitment by general managers and head coaches to stick with their current signal callers.

If a trade were to occur, a team like Dallas or Miami, who are in need of a reliable backups, could come calling for Taylor, but right now, the best option for the Browns is to keep Taylor as he continues to help Mayfield develop.

Prediction: Browns receive an offer or two, but decide to keep Taylor.

